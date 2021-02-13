Local Bulls fan receives national attention during big game

Mclendon wore his vintage jersey, which turned out to be a hot topic for the Bulls announcers

ORLANDO, Fl. (WYTV) – Jersey Guy: that’s what the Internet is calling Mack Mclendon. The Campbell native, who now lives in Orlando, said he has been a lifelong Chicago Bulls fan.

The Bulls took on the Orlando Magic Feb. 5 in the sunshine state. Mclendon wore his vintage jersey to the game, which turned out to be a hot topic for the Bulls announcers.

They had a good time poking fun, questioning if the Mclendon’s jersey was real, basically roasting him on national TV.

He said at first, he had no idea what was going on, but then noticed he and his girlfriend were getting a lot of attention from other fans during the game.

“We were sitting there and throughout the second and beginning of the third quarter people were waving and taking pictures,” Mclendon said. “And I just thought, ‘OK I’m a Bulls fan in Orlando. Maybe that’s a little weird.'”

“Around the end of the third quarter, I got a text from my cousin and he said, ‘Hey man, I’m in Columbus, and I’m watching the game. I think they’re talking about you,” Mclendon continued.

Since then, the story has gone viral. Mclendon said the game announcers and the Bulls team reached out to him to offer him and his girlfriend a free jersey.

He says he’s really excited to add more to his collection. But he says when the roast was happening, he wished he knew so he could have joined in.

“I thought it was hilarious. I wish they had given me a microphone so I could have had some retorts,” Mclendon said. “But it was hilarious.”