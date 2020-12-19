LIVE BLOG: Ohio State trails Northwestern 10-6 in third quarter of Big Ten championship game

Sports

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (5) and Jameson Williams (6) celebrate Wilson’s touchdown reception against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Ohio State won 52-12. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State is playing Northwestern on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game. Follow along for updates from Sports Director Jerod Smalley and the entire NBC4 sports team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com