LIVE BLOG: Ohio State trails Northwestern 10-6 in third quarter of Big Ten championship game

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) - Canfield senior Tyler Christie is a special young man for the Cardinals.Not only is he a standout in both hockey and lacrosse, he's also set to serve our country in the coming years.

Last Friday, Tyler received his nomination to West Point from Congressman Bill Johnson.And to top it all off, he's a straight-A student at Canfield and now our "Student Athlete of the Week".

"Hockey players are bred a little bit different," said Christie. "You have to be really tough and willing to bleed, sweat, and even cry for your career, if you want to succeed."