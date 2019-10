Warren JFK (5-3) will host a win-less Cleveland Central Catholic squad in week nine

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK came into this week with a 4-3 record while sitting in sixth place in Region 25. A win over Gilmour Academy would go a long way into securing their spot in week eleven.

The Eagles would do just that, with a 35-13 victory Friday night.

Warren JFK (5-3) will host a win-less Cleveland Central Catholic squad in week nine.