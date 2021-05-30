GALLERY | Photos from the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, May 28, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,100,972 (+660) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,093 (+81) hospitalizations and 8,118 (+14) ICU admissions. A total of 5,267,902 people — or 45.07% of the population — has been vaccinated, an increase of 19,887 from the previous day.