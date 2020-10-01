Indians postseason run ends, swept by Yankees

Players and coaches for the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians stand for the national anthem before the start of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – What began with a long rain delay became an intense back-and-forth affair Wednesday night at Progressive Field in Game Two of the American League Wild Card series.

Fresh off their 12-3 win over the Tribe on Tuesday night, the New York Yankees kept their bats red hot against Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians.

An hour-long rain delay pushed back the start time for Game 2 before “Cookie” could take the mound, but he was prepared and sat down the top of the Yanks lineup in order.

Then, through the rain, the Indians jumped out to an early lead after a pair of doubles from Cesar Hernandez and Jose Ramirez. The RBI from Ramirez would give the Tribe a 1-0 lead before the tarp came back out on the field for an additional 30 minutes.

Play would resume in the bottom of the first when Josh Naylor drove in two more runs giving Cleveland a 3-0 lead. Roberto Perez would single off Masahiro Tanaka to make it a 4-0 lead after 1.

The Yankees would take their first lead of the game in the top of the 4th inning on a Gio Urshela grand slam; 5-4 Yanks.

Cleveland tied the game, 6-6, in the bottom of the 5th after another RBI double from Jose Ramirez that brought in Hernandez and Francisco Lindor.

New York pulled ahead again in the 6th, 8-6, with another homerun, this time from Gary Sanchez while Brett Gardner was on base.

The Indians weren’t done yet. Jordan Luplow doubled in two runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game. Then an 8th inning RBI-single from Hernandez game Cleveland their first lead since the 4th inning.

The Yankees would pull off the final comeback of the night with a 2-run 9th inning and complete the sweep of the Indians, 10-9. The Yankees will now advance to the ALDS.