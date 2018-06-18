How sweep it is: Scrappers improve to 3-0 with win over Black Bears

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2009 as MV topped West Virginia 10-9 Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

It was the second walk-off win for the Scrappers in three games. Sunday, it was Mitch Reeves delivering the heroics with a game-winning single that scored Clark Scolamiero.

Reeves went 4-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. It is his second straight game with a homer.

Tyler Freeman was the only other Scrapper with multiple RBIs, going 1-4 with 2 RBIs.

Luis Santos got his second win of the season Sunday. He allowed the game-tying run in the 8th inning, but pitched a perfect 9th to setup the win.

The Scrappers travel to State College for a three game series with the Spikes that begins on Monday.