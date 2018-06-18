Sports

How sweep it is: Scrappers improve to 3-0 with win over Black Bears

First series sweep to start season since 2009

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2018 10:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2018 10:36 PM EDT

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2009 as MV topped West Virginia 10-9 Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

It was the second walk-off win for the Scrappers in three games. Sunday, it was Mitch Reeves delivering the heroics with a game-winning single that scored Clark Scolamiero.

Reeves went 4-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. It is his second straight game with a homer.

Tyler Freeman was the only other Scrapper with multiple RBIs, going 1-4 with 2 RBIs.

Luis Santos got his second win of the season Sunday. He allowed the game-tying run in the 8th inning, but pitched a perfect 9th to setup the win.

The Scrappers travel to State College for a three game series with the Spikes that begins on Monday.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss