How many fans in the stands? State announces high school football attendance policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health announced the attendance policy for high school sports on Wednesday.

The maximum number of fans permitted for outdoor events is 1,500 or 15% of the total capacity of the venue, whichever is the lower number.

Physical separation is required between groups in seated areas at games, and all fans are required to wear cloth face coverings at all times.

Event organizers are responsible for ensuring and enforcing compliance of regulations. The order explicitly states that failure to comply may result in a venue being shut down.

