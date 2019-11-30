Hometown fans send-off Springfield Tigers to their state semi-final game

A crowd of about 100 people gathered at the entrance of Springfield High School

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) — The Springfield Tigers will kickoff their State Semi-final game against, East Knox Friday night.

Earlier on Friday, the community turned out to support the team.

“This is just a great place to be right now and a great experience for our football team,” said head coach Sean Guerriero.

A crowd of about 100 people gathered at the entrance of Springfield High School.

They cheered for the football team as they prepared to leave for their State Semi-Final game in Orville.

“It really feels amazing that you know you have this many people behind you and they’re there for you and going to the games. I know it’s going to be packed and having them all there, they’re going to be loud and they’re going to be screaming for us and that gives us an edge,” said quarterback Beau Brungard.

Along with the fans, the cheerleaders helped make the village full of team spirit.

“We’re putting up signs, around the town for when the boys get their send off. Just thought it would be something nice to do, for the boys, get them hyped up, for the game, this week,” said senior cheerleader Sydney Miller.

A few of the players even got support from members of other communities, at Chick-Fil-A.

“A guy who is familiar, with some of the familiar with some of the Springfield guys, he asked if he could pay for our meals and just to see that people, not just in our community, but outside our community, are also supportive of us,” said Brungard.

If you’ve been to a Springfield Tigers game, you may have noticed a couple of the houses, near the school.

Neighbors get together, for every game. It’s a tradition they’ve had for about four years.

“I think every single Friday home game, we have 60 to 70 people. Everybody parks at out house, we hang out, we go support the Tigers and then we hang out after,” said neighbor Daisy Franceschelli.

“It’s our community, the way they show up for these boys and you can see here. We’re so proud of everybody that shows up for this team,” said neighbor Shawn Walker.

The Springfield Tigers are set to kick-off in Orville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.