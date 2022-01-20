Watch live: Grove City vs. Westminster women’s and men’s college basketball

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – College basketball fans will be able to double their fun this Wednesday as the Game of the Week takes place in New Wilmington as Westminster hosts Grove City.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will play a doubleheader, coverage begins at 6 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Grove City (7-5) at Westminster (8-5)

Last 5 Meetings

Feb. 20, 2021 – Grove City, 89-55

Feb. 28, 2020 – Grove City, 70-58

Feb. 19, 2020 – Grove City, 79-76 (OT)

Jan. 18, 2020 – Westminster, 53-49

Feb. 20, 2019 – Grove City, 76-40

Last Meeting

Eleven Wolverines scored en route to an 89-55 victory. Megan Kallock and Allison Podkul led Grove City with 14 points apiece. For Westminster, Natalie Murrio took team-high honors with 14 points as well. The Titans turned the ball over 29 times.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Grove City, 70.5; Westminster, 62.2

Scoring Defense: Westminster, 57.5; Grove City, 63.3

Coaches

Grove City: Chelle Fuss, ninth season

Westminster: Rosanne Scott, 20th season

Local Ties

Grove City

Nina Cano, 6’0/JR (Greenville)

Clara Hannon, 5’8/FR (Grove City)

Assistant coach: Jason Baker, former Cardinal Mooney girls’ basketball coach

Westminster

Lindsay Bell, 6’0/JR (Ursuline)

Caitlyn Condoelon, 5’8/SO (Warren JFK)

Camden Hergenrother, 5’7/JR (Cardinal Mooney)

Mariah Vincent, 5’7/SO (Kennedy Catholic)

Assistant coach: Megan Sefcik, Fitch

Game Notes

-On January 18, 2020, Grove City was riding a six-game win streak when Westminster defeated the Wolverines, 53-49. Kayla Bennett made eight of her 11 shots from the floor to finish with 16 points as the Titans came away with the win.

-After averaging 7.6 wins over a five-year stretch (2014-19), Westminster turned in a 20 win season in 2019-20. That year, the Titans reached the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Tournament in the play-in game against Penn State-Behrend.

-Since beginning the season with a 3-5 record; Westminster has won five consecutive games by holding their foes to an average of 43.8 points during that span.

-Natalie Murrio (Brentwood) paces the Titans in scoring with a 176 average, she’s put together a three-point percentage of 38.3% (18-47) and shot 79.2% from the foul line (57-72). Camden Hergenrother (Cardinal Mooney) leads the team in assists (4.2) and free throw percentage (86.1%) while averaging 14.4 points per outing. Lindsay Bell (Ursuline) has registered five double-doubles. For the season, number 35 is averaging 9.6 points and 8.8 caroms per contest.

-Grove City has won five of their last six meetings with Westminster.

-The Wolverines have not suffered through a losing season since 2013-14 (8-18).

-Grove City is 1-5 when their opponents scored 60 points or more this season.

-Megan Kallock (Greensburg Salem High School) and Allison Podkul (Hempfield High School) have led the Wolverines. Kallock leads the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game. Number 33 tallied a season high on December 4 against Bethany when she poured in 32. She’s shooting over 80% from the foul line this season (82.4%). Podkul has averaged 11.5 rebounds over her last four games. For the season, she’s averaging 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 points per outing.

2021-22 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

(Thru Jan. 18)

Washington & Jefferson – 6-0 (9-3)

Geneva – 5-1 (6-5)

Westminster – 5-2 (8-5)

Grove City – 4-2 (7-5)

Chatham – 2-2 (8-3)

Bethany – 2-3 (7-5)

Thiel – 1-2 (3-6)

Saint Vincent – 1-4 (2-7)

Waynesburg – 1-5 (1-11)

Franciscan – 0-6 (0-12)

Upcoming Schedule

Grove City

Jan. 22 – at Waynesburg (1-11)

Jan. 24 – Geneva (6-5)

Jan. 26 – Franciscan (0-12)

Westminster

Jan. 22 – at Washington & Jefferson (9-3)

Jan. 26 – at Geneva (6-5)

Jan. 29 – Thiel (3-6)

Men’s College Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Grove City (6-6) at Westminster (9-5)

Last 5 Meetings

Mar. 20, 2021 – Westminster, 73-62 (PAC Championship)

Feb. 20, 2021 – Westminster, 78-68

Feb. 19, 2020 – Westminster, 74-52

Jan. 18, 2020 – Grove City, 91-80 (OT)

Feb. 21, 2019 – Westminster, 59-48

Last Meeting

Isaac Stamatiades (Elkridge, MD) paced the Titans to a Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament title over Grove City, 73-62. Stamatiades led Westminster with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Thrasher (Grove City) connected on five of eight from the three-point range in the losing effort for the Wolverines. Thrasher closed out his night with 15. Grove City’s Justice Rice (Monessen) went over the 1,000-point mark by scoring 10 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Westminster, 77.2; Grove City, 69.3

Scoring Defense: Grove City, 67.7; Westminster, 73.8

Coaches

Grove City: Steve Lamie, 24th season

Westminster: Kevin Siroki, 10th season

Local Ties

Grove City

Chris Brooks, 6’4/SO (South Range)

Ben Cano, 6’4/FR(Greenville)

Isaac Thrasher, 5’11/SR (Grove City)

Westminster

Andrew Clark, 6’4/SO (Springfield)

Tyler James, JR/6’6 (Warren JFK)

Reese Leone, 5’10/SO (West Branch)

Russell Kwiat, 6’3/FR (Neshannock)

Anthony Ritter, 6’3/SR (South Range)

Daniel Ritter, SR/6’4 (South Range)

Jordan Zupko, 6’1/JR (Mineral Ridge)

Head Coach: Kevin Siroki, Mineral Ridge

Assistant Coach: Dale Blaney, Badger

Assistant Coach: Brian Danilov, Campbell

Graduate Assistant: Dylan O’Hara, Girard

Game Notes

-Grove City is seeking its fifth straight winning season.

-In Grove City’s last win against Westminster, the Wolverines topped the Titans in overtime, 91-80. James Wells’ 24 points (4-5 three-point shots) led Grove City while Erik Meiners and Justice Rice had 22 and 20 points, respectively.

-Grove City is outrebounding its opponents this season by an average of 15 caroms a game (51.7 to 37.0). However, the Wolverines have turned the ball over six more times per game (18.3 to 12.3).

-Ben Rose (Helena, AL) leads Grove City in scoring (10.5), rebounding (7.7) and assists (4.8) this year. He’s posted a pair of double-doubles this season. On January 5 against league-leading Washington & Jefferson, he put together a 10-points, six-rebound and nine-assist night.

-The Wolverines also feature another three players who are averaging eight points per game – Joshua McCray (Jessup, MD) is scoring 8.7 points and Elijah White (Erie McDowell) and Jonah Bock (Erie McDowell) are both posting scoring averages of nearly nine points per game.

-Westminster has won four of the last five meetings with Grove City.

-When Westminster scores over 75 points, the Titans are 7-2.

-Westminster features six players who are averaging over eight points per game this year. Daniel Ritter (South Range) leads the team with a 17.7 scoring average and has also hauled down 7.1 boards. Ritter has scored 20 points or more four times this year. He’s also made multiple three-point shots in six contests. Reese Leone (West Branch) has made a team-best 37 three-pointers while leading the Titans in assists (4.4) and placing second in scoring (16.0). Anthony Ritter (South Range) and Tyler James (Warren JFK) also average 12.2 and 11.0 points per outing. James is the leader in rebounds with 8.3 per game. Josh Hutcherson (Lake) has tallied a scoring average of 9.2 points. Andrew Clark (Springfield) is scoring at an 8.9 average as well.

2021-22 Presidents’ Athletic Conference Standings

(Through Jan. 18)

Washington & Jefferson – 7-1 (12-3)

Westminster – 6-2 (9-5)

Chatham – 3-1 (8-1)

Waynesburg – 4-2 (8-5)

Geneva – 4-2 (6-6)

Grove City – 2-3 (6-6)

Bethany – 1-4 (1-9)

Franciscan – 1-4 (3-8)

Saint Vincent – 1-5 (2-10)

Thiel – 0-5 (1-10)

Upcoming Schedule

Grove City

Jan. 22 – at Waynesburg (8-4)

Jan. 24 – Geneva (6-6)

Jan. 26 – Franciscan (3-8)

Westminster

Jan. 22 – at Washington & Jefferson (12-3)

Jan. 26 – at Geneva (6-6)

Jan. 29 – Thiel (1-10)