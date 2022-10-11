CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Volleyball’s regular season ends this week as we have a big-time matchup in store between the visiting-Mineral Ridge Rams and the home-standing Lakeview Bulldogs on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

Conference season is over. Now, the girls are preparing for the post-season. What a way to conclude the regular season by facing a conference champion (Mineral Ridge, MVAC Scarlet Tier; Lakeview, Northeast 8).

High School Volleyball Match of the Week

Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Mineral Ridge (19-1) at Lakeview (18-2)

Last 2 Meetings

Oct. 13, 2021 – Lakeview, 3-1

Oct. 14, 2020 – Mineral Ridge, 3-2

Last Meeting

– Lakeview’s junior Tara Lytle finished with 25 kills as Lakeview topped Mineral Ridge in a highly-contested 3 sets to 1 (25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17) in the regular season finale. Maggie Pavlansky closed out her night with 30 assists. Mineral Ridge’s Hannah Loeb and Olivia Booth each had 11 and 10 kills respectively.

Match Notes

-Last year, Ridge made a strong run in the District playoffs topping Bloomfield and Maplewood in the first two rounds before edging Newton Falls (3-2) in the District Semifinal. In the District Championship, the Rams fell to Western Reserve (3-0) to end their season at 16-10.

-Earlier in the year, Mineral Ridge had won six matches in a row by winning all eighteen sets from September 1 to September 15.

-Last Tuesday (October 4), the Rams clinched the MVAC Scarlet Tier championship by topping McDonald (25-20, 25-19, 25-8).

-Faith Schneider and Ava Hulett have led the Rams with 253 and 225 kills respectively. Samantha Aulet has compiled 545 assists this year as well. Aulet closed out her match on August 31 against Canfield with 46 assists.

-Mineral Ridge advanced to the Final Four twice in school history. In 1995, the Rams were ousted by the eventual-state champion St. Henry in the semifinal. In 1998, the Rams reached the state tournament once again but were eliminated by Ridgedale.

-Lakeview’s Tara Lytle received Third-Team All-State honors last year as a junior. Lytle recently registered her 1,000th kill of her career last Thursday when the Bulldogs posted the Northeast 8 Conference title in a victory over South Range (25-15, 25-11, 25-9).

-The Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with twelve straight victories before falling to Girard (3-1) on September 22. Before their loss to the Indians, Lakeview had won 36 of their first 38 sets.

-Tara Lytle and Reagan Price have led Lakeview’s attack with 292 and 217 kills on the season. Maddie Bayus leads the group with 304 digs. Maggie Pavlansky (368) and Mallory Mailach (370) have combined for more than 700 assists this season.

-Lakeview ends its regular season with a trip to Kirtland on Thursday (October 13).