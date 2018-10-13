Skip to content
WYTV
New Castle
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Daybreak
Health News
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Student Athlete
Scores
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Keeping Kids Safe
Hometown Heroes
Valley Valedictorians
Community Calendar
Report It
Marketplace
Dr. Shayesteh
VOTE: Who has the best BURGER in the Valley?
My Valley Dining
MyValleyDeals
Tee to Green
Business Brief
Obituaries
Contests
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Game of the Week
Springfield outlasts LaBrae in thrilling regular season finale
Chaney rolls past McDonald; Cowboys notch win number 15
Overtime thriller: Bristol outlasts Windham to complete season sweep
Harris powers Ursuline past previously unbeaten McDonald
Lakeview wins hard-fought defensive battle in key NE8 game
More Game of the Week Headlines
Howland holds off Canfield in battle of premier girls programs
Region 2 Thriller: Farrell outlasts West Middlesex to claim first place
Game of the Week: Farrell at West Middlesex
Hunter helps lead Fitch Girls past Boardman on Game of the Week
Claussell’s big night leads Girard past Struthers
Harris leads Ursuline Girls past West Branch in battle of premier programs
WATCH: Poland vs. Canfield full highlights
Crawford, Canfield win big in ‘Battle of 224’
Mooney wins big over Ursuline
Hubbard shuts out Struthers 41-0