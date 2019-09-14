Game of the Week: Niles wins defensive battle over East

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two unbeatens met up in the ‘Game of the Week’ with Youngstown East visiting Niles. The Red Dragons continue unbeaten into week four, after a 10-7 victory Friday night over the Panthers.

A Chase Sudzina field goal in the second quarter gave the Red Dragons a lead 3-0 at the half.

Romero Baskin ran in a four yard touchdown run in the third quarter to push the lead to 10-0, Niles.

East’s Isiah McBride capped a 14 play drive with a one yard score to but the Red Dragons lead to 10-7 with seven minutes to play, but the Panthers were unable to come up with any more points.

STATS

Total yards:
Niles – 229
East – 193

Leading passers:
Niles – Zack Leonard – 9/19 84 yards INT
East – Isiah McBride – 8/21 86 yards 2 INT

Leading rushers:
Niles – Joe Gallo – 18 carries for 82 yards
East – Maleek McIntosh – 20 carries for 91 yards

