Game of the Week: Six TDs, six different Blue Devils find end zone, Reserve cruising

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a battle of 6-1 teams in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference as Lowellville visits Western Reserve.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a lead with 8:46 remaining in the first quarter when Preston Reed connected on a 59 yard touchdown pass to Todd Henning. After a successful two-point conversion, Western Reserve led 8-0.

With 5:00 remaining in the first, Jimmy Mayberry ran in a score from three yards out to extend the lead again. This time a successful pat made the score 15-0.

Lucky Kiesewetter ran in a 29 yard touchdown with :08 remaining in the first for the Blue Devils. After one quarter, Western Reserve led 22-0.

Reed ran in a score on a quarterback keeper early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 29-0, and becoming the fourth different Blue Devil to reach the end zone in the first half. The score was set up by a blocked punt by Mayberry.

Austin Nabb plowed it in from a yard out with just over two minutes to go to extend the lead again, this time to 35-0. Nabb kept the streak going to five different Blue Devils to reach the end zone in the first half.

A sixth Blue Devil player would find the end zone in the closing seconds of the first half with Josh Miller making a highlight reel run after catch for a touchdown to give Western Reserve a 42-0 halftime lead. Miller again continued the streak as the sixth different player to score.

