AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Fitch Falcons nearly pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind win over Erie McDowell Friday night, but fell just short 38-35.

The Falcons took their first lead of the game, 35-31, with just over a minute to go. The Falcons had trailed 31-13 in the fourth quarter and came roaring back.

Unfortunately for Fitch, Erie found the end zone in the final seconds to secure the win.