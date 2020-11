HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) - The Howland boys soccer team is just one win away from making history this weekend. Led by their fearless senior midfielder Gabriel Altawil, the Tigers are heading to the state championship game in Columbus for the second year in a row.

Altawil is one of the top soccer talents in the state, who also hits the mark in the classroom. For his efforts, he's now our "Student Athlete of the Week."

Altawil is a natural on the pitch, playing soccer since he was four years old.