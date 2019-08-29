Eastern Gateway adds women’s volleyball; Former YSU Coach Joe Conroy heading up program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Eastern Gateway Community College officially announced the addition of women’s volleyball as a varsity sport.



Former Youngstown State Head Coach Joe Conroy was named head coach for the school’s second varsity sport which will begin play in 2020.



“Eastern Gateway Community College athletics is thrilled to launch our women’s volleyball program and first women’s intercollegiate sport under the guidance of head coach Joe Conroy,” EGCC Athletic Director John Zizzo said.



“Joe brings years of experience and a wealth of volleyball knowledge to our program.“As a former professional volleyball player and NCAA Division I head coach, we couldn’t have found a more qualified individual to lead our young student-athletes and further advance athletics here at EGCC. Besides his impressive resume, he also brings high character and integrity to EGCC athletics which will quickly advance our volleyball program and have a huge impact on the lives of our student-athletes.”



“I am excited and truly humbled to have been selected to serve as Eastern Gateway’s first head volleyball coach,” Conroy said. “The support from President Jimmie Bruce right down to athletic director John Zizzo has been nothing short of tremendous. With a few good recruiting years, I believe that we can grow and become competitive as a program and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”



He became YSU head coach in 1992 and led the Penguins for 13 years.

Conroy is the all-time winningest volleyball coach at YSU with 188 overall victories. He guided the Penguins to four, 20-win seasons, their first and only ever 20-win seasons in the history of the school.



Under his tutelage they won one Mid-Continent Conference championship and one Mid-Continent Conference East Division crown while in 1999, he guided the program to a 27-5 overall mark, tops all-time for a single season.



From 1994-2000 he earned Mid-Continent Conference “Coach of the Year” laurels on four separate occasions.

