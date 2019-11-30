Dream season continues: Springfield punches ticket to state championship game

Springfield rolled past previously unbeaten East Knox, 42-14 in the Division VI State Semifinals at Orrville High School Friday night.

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Springfield rolled past previously unbeaten East Knox, 42-14 in the Division VI State Semifinals at Orville High School Friday night.

The win punches Springfield’s ticket to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Beau Brungard led the Tigers with a total of four touchdowns in the victory.

The Tigers got on the board with 2:20 left in the first quarter on a Beau Brungard 58-yard touchdown run, giving Springfield a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs tied the game 7-7 on a short 1-yard touchdown run from Weston Melick with 5:37 left in the first half.

Springfield recaptured the lead with :38 seconds left in the first half, when David Duvall plunged in for the 1-yard touchdown run.

Springfield led 14-7 at halftime.

The Tigers added to their lead in the third quarter when Beau Brungard ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run.

Brungard was far from done, he later scored on a 15-yard touchdown run with 8:30 left in the third quarter.

A short time later he connected with Garrett Walker on a 25-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 35-7.

East Knox cut into the deficit with 3:28 remaining in the third quarter when Kadden Lester connected with Westin Melick on a 42-yard touchdown pass, making it 35-14 in favor of Springfield.

Austin Tindell added to the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:49 left in the game.

East Knox ends the season with a record of 13-1.

Springfield improves to 14-0 on the season. The Tigers advance to face No. 1 Anna (13-1) in the Division VI State Final next weekend. Specfic games dates and times will be announced in the coming days.