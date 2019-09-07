Defending the Castle! Penguins open Ice Castle slate with rout of Howard

The Penguins routed Howard to open play at Stambaugh Stadium and move to 2-0 on the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State Penguins opened their home schedule with a blowout win over Howard Saturday afternoon, topping the Bison 54-28.

Howard gave the Penguins problems early with two first quarter touchdows that gave the Bison the lead 14-6.

YSU put the foot on the gas later in the quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 27-14 lead into halftime.

Watch: Diving catch helps YSU leap ahead of Howard at the half

Howard came out swinging in the 2nd half as Caylin Newton found Kyle Anthony for a touchdown which cut the lead to 27-21.

But the Penguins scored on their next two possessions which broke the game open for YSU, thanks to touchdowns from Nate Mays and South Range grad Joe Alessi

YSU improves to 2-0 on the young season.

The Penguins will remain home for the rest of September and will welcome Duquesne to town next Saturday.

Watch the video above for highlights from Saturday’s game.