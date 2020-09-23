Champion schools postpone upcoming sports due to health concerns

Champion's varsity football game against Brookfield has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 23

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Champion High School announced several schedule changes to upcoming athletic events on Wednesday. The school cited “health concerns” as the reason for the changes.

Champion’s varsity football game against Brookfield has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.

The following boys and girls soccer and volleyball competitions have also been postponed:

Boys Soccer: Champion vs. Newton Falls on Sept. 23 has been canceled

Girls Soccer: Champion vs. Newton Falls on Sept. 23 will be rescheduled for a later date

Volleyball: Champion vs. Liberty on Sept. 24 rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 5

Girls Soccer: Champion vs. Lakeview on Sept. 26 has been canceled

Boys Soccer: Champion at Lakeview on Sept. 26 has been canceled

School officials announced Tuesday that a student in their athletic program tested positive for COVID-19.