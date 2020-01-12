Browns to hire Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski as head coach

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 file photo, Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have appointed Kevin Stefanski as offensive coordinator, after his interim stint over the last three games of the season. The 36-year-old Stefanski was promoted on Dec. 11 to replace John DeFilippo, who was fired in his first season on the job amid persistent struggles by the Vikings in moving the ball. Stefanski was a candidate for the head coach vacancy with the Cleveland Browns, who instead picked their own interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Stefanski finished as a finalist for the job in 2019, when Freddie Kitchens was hired.

BEREA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cleveland Browns are set to hire Minnesota Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the 18th head coach in franchise history.

Under the watch of Stefanski as offensive coordinator, Stefanski led an explosive Minnesota offense that was primarily focused on the run game. The Vikings finished 16th in the NFL in total offense, sixth in rushing, and eights in points scored.

The 37-year old is said to be the preferred choice of the analytics team in Cleveland. Stefanski is an Ivy Leaguer, having played collegiately at Penn.

Stefanski has spent his entire coaching career in Minnesota, where he has served in the following roles: Assistant to the head coach (2006-08), Assistant Quarterback Coach (2009-13), Tight Ends Coach (2014-15), Running Backs Coach (2016), Quarterbacks Coach (2017-18), Offensive Coordinator (2019).