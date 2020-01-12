Browns to hire Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski as head coach

BEREA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cleveland Browns are set to hire Minnesota Vikings’ Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the 18th head coach in franchise history.
Stefanski finished as a finalist for the job in 2019, when Freddie Kitchens was hired.
Under the watch of Stefanski as offensive coordinator, Stefanski led an explosive Minnesota offense that was primarily focused on the run game. The Vikings finished 16th in the NFL in total offense, sixth in rushing, and eights in points scored.
The 37-year old is said to be the preferred choice of the analytics team in Cleveland. Stefanski is an Ivy Leaguer, having played collegiately at Penn.
Stefanski has spent his entire coaching career in Minnesota, where he has served in the following roles: Assistant to the head coach (2006-08), Assistant Quarterback Coach (2009-13), Tight Ends Coach (2014-15), Running Backs Coach (2016), Quarterbacks Coach (2017-18), Offensive Coordinator (2019).