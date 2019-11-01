Poland holds off gutsy comeback attempt from Struthers

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In a game that could create waves in the Division IV, Region 13 playoff picture, the Struthers Wildcats visit the Poland Bulldogs in the ‘Game of the Week’.

Poland entered the week in third place in Region 13 with Struthers in seventh.

Adrian Brown scored the opening touchdown of the game, a five yard run on an option pitch from the quarterback to score his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. After a failed extra point, the Wildcats led 6-0.

Jack Fulton put Poland on the board for the first time with 3:31 remaining in the first half on a five yard touchdown run. Fulton, the quarterback, faked a run up the middle and ran a bootleg untouched into the endzone. Poland took a 7-6 lead after a PAT.

Fulton found the end zone a second time mid-way through the third quarter on a eerily similar play, this time an eight yard touchdown run after a fake hand-off and run around the edge for a score. Poland took a 14-6 lead.

Trailing 14-6 and deep in their own territory in the fourth quarter, Struthers lined up to punt the ball away. But punter Aiden Hall, who is also the quarterback, tucked the ball and ran for a gutsy first down.

That conversion would culminate in a 13 play, 80 yard touchdown drive capped by Hall finding Josh Marshall for a touchdown pass. A failed two-point conversion kept Poland in the lead, 14-12 with with 6:17 left in the game.

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.