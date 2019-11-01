Briggs’ third TD has Brookfield rolling towards week 11

Two 7-2 teams need a win to make the playoffs

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – In a battle of two 7-2 teams needing a win to make it to week 11, the Brookfield Warriors host the Champion Flashes.

Champion enters the game in 10th place in Division V, Region 17. Brookfield is in 8th place is Division VI, Region 21.

Tyler Briggs put Brookfield on the board with 6:15 left in the first quarter on a five yard touchdown run. The score was set up by a bad snap at Champion’s 34 yard line. After a successful pat, the Warriors led 7-0.

Haden Gibson’s three yard touchdown run with 3:37 left in the first half extended the Warriors’ lead to 14-0, capping a nine play, 83 yard drive. That score was set up by a Champion turnover on downs.

Brookfield’s bruising back found a new way to score with just under two minutes remaining in the first half. Briggs connected with Gage Emery on a 48 yard halfback pass to extend the Warriors lead again. After a failed PAT, Brookfield would take a 20-0 lead into the locker room.

Briggs found the end zone on the ground again with 9:47 remaining in the third quarter, this time a 29 yard touchdown run to extend the Brookfield lead to 26-0.

Gibson connected with Dakota King for a 30 yard touchdown pass with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter to extend the lead once again to 33-0.

