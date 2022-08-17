CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday.

Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second when Alejo Lopez singled for his third hit, and then hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.

“I was fortunate enough to make contact,” said Barrero, who had never faced Dominguez before. “All I wanted to do was help the team by making contact.”

The 24-year-old Barrero has struck out 26 times in 48 big league at-bats this year.

It was the first run allowed by Dominguez (6-4) since July 10, snapping a string of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo struck out eight in a career-high seven innings for Cincinnati, allowing five hits. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.

“I was aggressive in the zone,” Lodolo said. “I felt I got better as the game went on. I was working through traffic the first three innings but it got better.”

Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced after the win that he will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs.

“It’s a big blow obviously. We’re going to miss him a ton,” manager David Bell said. “I have no idea how he was playing with it. I was lucky enough to talk to the doctors. They were very clear this has to be done now.”

Lodolo got some help from right fielder Aristides Aquino, who made a terrific defensive play in the fifth. Aquino tracked down Alec Bohm’s drive and then made a strong throw from the warning track to double up Rhys Hoskins at first.

“At that moment I was thinking just catch the ball,” Aquino said. “When I caught the ball I saw the runner was off the base. I just threw it. When I’m playing defense, I always think I have a chance to catch the ball.”

It was Aquino’s ninth assist — the most by a Reds outfielder since Billy Hamilton had 12 in 2018.

Philadelphia won the first two games of the three-game series against lowly Cincinnati. But the Phillies wasted a stellar performance by Ranger Suárez in the finale.

The 26-year-old Suárez allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander made his big league debut at Cincinnati on July 26, 2018.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Brandon Marsh left Tuesday’s 11-4 win when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch Jonathan India’s home run. He had an MRI but there was no update on his condition.

Reds: RHP Art Warren (right upper arm) was activated from the 15-day injured list. RHP Buck Farmer was placed on the bereavement list. … OF Nick Senzel (right hamstring) and INF Mike Moustakas (left calf strain) planned to work out before the game. Senzel was available to pinch-hit, but did not play. Moustakas is eligible to come off the IL on Friday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Open a four-game series at home against the Mets on Friday. RHP Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to face Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA).

Reds: Open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday. RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-3, 3.96 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Reds.

