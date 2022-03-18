BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 21 points, JD Notae scored all 17 of his in the second half, and No. 4 seed Arkansas hung on for a 75-71 victory over 13th-seeded Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (26-8), who a year ago reached the Elite Eight before losing to eventual champion Baylor. Arkansas advanced to face the West Region’s No. 12 seed, New Mexico State, which knocked off Connecticut.

Two-time America East player of the year Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu scored 20 points each for the Catamounts (28-6).

Notae sealed the win by sinking two free throws with nine seconds remaining. Vermont’s final possession ended with Finn Sullivan missing a 3-point attempt, allowing Arkansas to run out the clock.

