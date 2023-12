Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel led a parade of quarterbacks into the transfer portal Monday, the first day of a 30-day window football players can put their names out in search of another opportunity.

Oregon State’s Aidan Chiles, Boise State’s Taylen Green, Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Baylor’s Blake Shapen and Utah’s Bryson Barnes along with Georgia backup Brock Vandagriff were among other quarterbacks who entered the portal.

McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter’s job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Two of the interceptions came in the 30-24 loss to Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day was non-committal Sunday when asked if the junior quarterback would play in the Buckeyes’ game against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF and helped the Sooners regain their footing after coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams left for USC two years ago.

Gabriel led the Sooners on a last-minute drive this season against Texas and threw the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds remaining. It was the only loss for a Texas team that reached the College Football Playoff.

Gabriel ranks in the top 10 in Division I history in yards passing and passing touchdowns. In two seasons with the Sooners, he passed for 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns and ran for 688 yards and 18 scores.

Gabriel’s departure comes shortly after offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to become head coach at Mississippi State. Lebby was also Gabriel’s offensive coordinator for a year at UCF.

Chiles is 247Sports’ No. 2-ranked player in the portal behind Texas A&M defensive end Walter Nolen, who submitted his name Sunday. Chiles appeared in nine games behind Oregon State starter DJ Uiagalelei, who also went into the portal after coach Jonathan Smith was hired at Michigan State.

Chiles got regular playing time as a freshman and was 24 of 35 for 309 yards with four touchdowns for the Beavers. Brian Lindgren, Chiles’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Oregon State, went with Smith to Michigan State.

Green, a two-year starter for Boise State, was Mountain West championship game MVP after he threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 90 yards and another score in the Broncos’ 44-20 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Green’s announcement came the same day Boise State named Spencer Danielson head coach after he led the team for its final three games in an interim role.

Pyne plans to join his third school. He began his career at Notre Dame and threw 22 touchdowns in 10 starts. He was in line for the starter’s job at Arizona State this season, but he was injured and didn’t play after late September.

Shapen’s decision came less than a week after Baylor hired Jake Spavital as offensive coordinator. Shapen became the Bears’ starter late in the 2021 season. He battled knee and head injuries this year and averaged 273 yards passing per game with 13 TDs in eight games.

The top Championship Subdivision player in the portal is UT-Martin defensive end Daylan Dotson, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS defensive player of the year.

Among other players entering the portal: Arizona State edge rusher B.J. Green II, Ohio State receiver Julian Fleming, Illinois running back Reggie Love and Wisconsin receiver Chimere Dike.

Players are allowed to return to their 2023 schools if they choose. The portal entry period ends Jan. 2.

