ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday.

McDermott said the ligament damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas. Miller has missed one game since being hurt in the first half of a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Miller previously revealed he sustained damage to his meniscus.

The Bills placed Miller on injured reserve last week with the expectation he would be able to return in time for the playoffs after initial tests showed no damage to the player’s ACL.

“You care about every player, and it affects you when guys go down,” McDermott said. “We care for Von in this case, and we’ll miss him.”

The Bills signed Miller to a six-year contract in free agency. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123 1/2 and he leads the Bills with eight sacks this season.

The Bills (9-3) have won three straight to reclaim the top spot in the AFC, and prepare to host the New York Jets (7-5) on Sunday.

___

