COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Add South Carolina coach Shane Beamer to the team’s injured list, although he doesn’t expect to miss any time with a broken bone in his right foot.

Beamer acknowledged Tuesday that he “kicked something I shouldn’t have kicked” not too long after the Gamecocks blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead Saturday in a 41-39 loss to Florida.

“That was a gut-wrenching, emotional loss, and I was frustrated,” Beamer said in explanation.

He thought the pain would subside, but when it didn’t, he got the foot checked out. Beamer called athletic director Ray Tanner to brief him on the injury and “he died laughing when I told him.”

Beamer, in his third season, said the outburst did not stem from disappointment in the team’s 2-4 start, but rather because he cares about the program, its players and staff.

“I care about these kids and I was upset on Saturday night because I didn’t do enough to help them get over the hump and win the football game,” he said.

Beamer said he doesn’t need surgery, just some pain pills until the injury heals. Will he miss South Carolina’s game at No. 20 Missouri on Saturday?

Not a chance.

“I’ve got to show toughness and fight through it,” he said. “Been one of those years.”

