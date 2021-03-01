Akron Children’s Hospital now using app to stay in contact with student-athletes

The Healthy Roster app has live chat and video features

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sports Medicine Department at Akron Children’s Hospital is now using an app to stay up to date with local student-athletes.

The Healthy Roster app keeps physicians and trainers in contact with athletes, parents and coaches regarding injuries.

The documentation tool has live chat and video features.

It can help the hospital’s athletic trainers to easily communicate injury tracking and an athlete’s return-to-play status.

“Through the Healthy Roster app, parents and coaches have 24/7 access to an athlete’s initial injury assessment, details on any follow-up care that is needed and updates on when the athlete can safely return to sports,” said Joseph Congeni, M.D., director of Sports Medicine.

Student-athletes at the following high schools can download the app:

Akron Public Schools: Buchtel, North, East, Ellet, Firestone, Kenmore-Garfield

Archbishop Hoban

Canfield

Copley

Field

Girard

Highland (Medina)

Hudson

Liberty

Louisville

Lowellville

Mogadore

Our Lady of the Elms

Rootstown

Springfield

St. Vincent-St. Mary

Struthers

Warren

Warren JFK

Woodridge

School districts interested in the use of Healthy Roster can call Shay Mulford at 330-543-8463.

The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.