Akron Children’s Hospital now using app to stay in contact with student-athletes

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sports Medicine Department at Akron Children’s Hospital is now using an app to stay up to date with local student-athletes.
The Healthy Roster app keeps physicians and trainers in contact with athletes, parents and coaches regarding injuries.
The documentation tool has live chat and video features.
It can help the hospital’s athletic trainers to easily communicate injury tracking and an athlete’s return-to-play status.
“Through the Healthy Roster app, parents and coaches have 24/7 access to an athlete’s initial injury assessment, details on any follow-up care that is needed and updates on when the athlete can safely return to sports,” said Joseph Congeni, M.D., director of Sports Medicine.
Student-athletes at the following high schools can download the app:
- Akron Public Schools: Buchtel, North, East, Ellet, Firestone, Kenmore-Garfield
- Archbishop Hoban
- Canfield
- Copley
- Field
- Girard
- Highland (Medina)
- Hudson
- Liberty
- Louisville
- Lowellville
- Mogadore
- Our Lady of the Elms
- Rootstown
- Springfield
- St. Vincent-St. Mary
- Struthers
- Warren
- Warren JFK
- Woodridge
School districts interested in the use of Healthy Roster can call Shay Mulford at 330-543-8463.
The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.