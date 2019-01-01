2018: 33 Sports counts down the Top 10 moments in Valley Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - 10. Franchise History Made: Youngstown Phantoms advance to first Clark Cup Final.

9. Not Answering The Bell: Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell holds out for entire 2018 season, forfeiting $14.5 million salary.

8. Tribe Time: Indians capture third-straight AL Central Title, but fall in first round of the playoffs for a second straight season.

7. Eventful season for Buckeyes: Urban Meyer's suspension could not slow down Ohio State, behind historic year from Dwayne Haskins. But another Big Ten Championship was not enough for a CFP Semifinal spot. Instead, the Rose Bowl is Meyer's last game before coaching retirement, as Ryan Day takes over.

6. No Longer A Mistake By The Lake: Browns QB Baker Mayfield makes history (27 rookie passing TD's), leading resurgence after Hue Jackson firing.

5. From First To Worst: Cavs win 4th straight Eastern Conference Title before LeBron leaves for Lakers, forcing another rebuild in Cleveland (Cavs currently own worst record in NBA).

4. Another Golden Trophy For Golden Eagles: Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team wins third-straight PIAA Class A State Championship in Hershey, cruising behind D-1 talent in Oscar Tshiebwe and Maceo Austin.

3. 35th Year of Student Athlete: WYTV celebrated its 35th year of the longest-running TV franchise in Youngstown, "Student Athlete of the Week". A total of 42 student-athletes from 32 different schools were featured, with Valley Christian's Logan Schnabl and West Branch's T.J. DeShields, taking home the Student Athletes of the Year.

2. Undefeated Champions: Farrell football caps off 15-0 season with a State Championship in Hershey, their third State Title in school history and first since 1996.

1. Back-to-Back In Akron: Champion softball team wins second-straight State Championship and 8th in program history, behind another star-studded team led by head coach Cheryl Weaver.