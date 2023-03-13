COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve total wrestlers from the Valley finished their season’s on the podium at the OHSAA Wrestling State meet on Sunday.
Seven local boys finished Top 8 in the state of Ohio from six different schools, while five girls earned podium honors between four local schools. View all the results below.
D3-132 2nd Place – Landen Duncan, Southington Chalker
D3-285 2nd Place – Dallas McCracken, United
D2-126 4th Place – Adam Heckman, Howland
D2-126 6th Place – Tyler Scharrer, Canfield
D3-150 lbs 4th Place Tyson Seesholtz, South Range
D3-215 4th Place – Christopher Colucci, South Range
D2-120 7th Place – Robert Buchheit, Beaver Local
W140 3rd Place – Olive Karam, Champion
W155 3rd Place – Makayah Newlun, East Liverpool
W235 3rd Place – Dakota McCracken, United
W125 4th Place – Auston Brown, United
W110 6th Place – Lexi Beadle, Boardman