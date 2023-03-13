COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Twelve total wrestlers from the Valley finished their season’s on the podium at the OHSAA Wrestling State meet on Sunday.

Seven local boys finished Top 8 in the state of Ohio from six different schools, while five girls earned podium honors between four local schools. View all the results below.

D3-132 2nd Place – Landen Duncan, Southington Chalker

D3-285 2nd Place – Dallas McCracken, United

D2-126 4th Place – Adam Heckman, Howland

D2-126 6th Place – Tyler Scharrer, Canfield

D3-150 lbs 4th Place Tyson Seesholtz, South Range

D3-215 4th Place – Christopher Colucci, South Range

D2-120 7th Place – Robert Buchheit, Beaver Local

W140 3rd Place – Olive Karam, Champion

W155 3rd Place – Makayah Newlun, East Liverpool

W235 3rd Place – Dakota McCracken, United

W125 4th Place – Auston Brown, United

W110 6th Place – Lexi Beadle, Boardman