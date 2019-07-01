WYTV is changing frequencies

What is happening?

Our station is moving to a new frequency, as directed by the Federal Communications Commission, the government agency that regulates the public airwaves.

If you watch television for free with an antenna, you will need to take action when WYTV begins broadcasting on its new frequency on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 11:59 PM.

This does not affect cable or satellite TV subscribers or people who watch TV over the internet.

What do I do?

If you use an antenna to receive local channels for free, simply rescan your TV after midnight, August 3rd (Friday night/Saturday morning). To rescan, select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu to start the process. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

No new equipment or services are needed, and once your rescan is complete, you will still find us on channel 27.1.



19.1 – WYFX / FOX in HD

19.2 – MyYTV / MyNet in HD

19.3 – ION in SD

19.4 – Bounce in SD

19.5 – LAFF in SD

19.6 – Get TV in SD

27.1 – WKBN / CBS in HD

27.2 – WYFX / FOX in HD

33.1 – WYTV / ABC in HD

33.2 – MyYTV / MyNet in SD

Need further help?

Visit www.tvanswers.org for more details on how to rescan your TV and to get more information on which stations in our area are moving frequencies and when.