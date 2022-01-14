Want the perfect blowout every time? Here’s why I trust the Dyson Airwrap

Not only can the Dyson Airwrap save you time, but it can also restore your hair’s health by minimizing the extreme heat and tugging that can happen with traditional styling tools.

Styling my hair used to be a chore. I needed a drawer full of tools, including a blow dryer, to achieve a look, plus another drawer full of products to keep that look from turning frizzy or limp. On top of that, the process of drying and styling my hair could take up to an hour of time I’d rather spend doing pretty much anything else.

Then I tried the Dyson Airwrap. The Airwrap all but replaces my blow dryer, round brush and curling iron, and reduces the time it takes to do my hair to 20 minutes. My style lasts longer and my frizz-prone hair stays smooth and soft.

If you’re curious about the Dyson Airwrap and want to save time on your morning routine, here’s what you need to know about this innovative styler.

What is the Dyson Airwrap?

Dyson is famous for its high-tech vacuums, hand dryers, household fans and more. The Airwrap uses the company’s groundbreaking engineering to transform hair care. The Dyson is a hairstyling tool that dries and styles hair without relying on damaging heat. Just switch from the dryer head to one of the included attachments for quick, easy styling with a sleek finish.

How the Dyson Airwrap works

The Airwrap uses the Coanda effect, a phenomenon that helps aircraft stay aloft, to attract hair strands to the barrel of the styler. With its different quick-release attachments, it can easily dry and style a variety of hair types and textures. It also has a cold-shot setting to help set your style with colder air. Just be sure to turn the Airwrap off each time you switch attachments — otherwise, they can shoot away and possibly break.

What you need to know before purchasing the Dyson Airwrap

Depending on the length of your hair and your hair texture, there could be a learning curve when using the Dyson Airwrap, and not all of the attachments may be helpful or applicable. Since I have shorter, finer hair, I rely on the round brush and the smoothing brush for a soft, curled-under style, while the 1.6-inch Airwrap styler barrel lets me lock in the curl or create waves. However, I had to learn how to style my hair mostly without tutorials, since a lot of the content for the Airwrap features models with very long hair.

There’s no denying that the Airwrap is a splurge. It’s up to the individual user whether they want to spend that much money on a hair styler. However, the Dyson Airwrap definitely saves me time getting ready — drying and styling my hair takes less than half the time it used to. Users with longer, thicker hair will also appreciate the speed and consistency with which the Dyson dries and styles their hair.

Where to buy the Dyson Airwrap

The complete Dyson Airwrap styling system dries and styles hair in minutes without extreme heat. The Airwrap is sold by Amazon and comes with a dryer, seven one-click attachments and a storage case.

