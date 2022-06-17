Everything you need to know about the Prime Stampcard

This seems to be a year of innovation for Amazon. Earlier this week, the company announced it was planning on launching drone deliveries in California before the end of the year. And just today, the company unveiled a way to get free money on Prime Day: the Prime Stampcard.

The Prime Stampcard is a new program that pays you for doing things you already do as an Amazon Prime member. If you don’t already take advantage of these services, by participating in the Prime Stampcard program, you can learn how to make the most of your membership.

What and when is Prime Day 2022?

While Prime Day may have started as a 24-hour event that celebrated all things Amazon and honored its loyal Prime members, it has grown into a mega sales event that encompasses two full days’ worth of nonstop deals. This year, the “day” begins at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 12 and lasts for a full 48 hours.

Who can participate in Prime Day?

To participate in Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime Member. If you are not a member and haven’t been one for the past 12 months, however, there is a back door. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial and enjoy all the benefits of membership, including taking part in the two-day event.

This year, besides the 18 countries that normally participate (Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.), Amazon has extended its reach to include Poland and Sweden. And, in even bigger news, for the first time, later this summer, Prime Day savings events will happen in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

What is the Prime Stampcard?

The Prime Stampcard is a way to get a bonus of $10 to use on Prime Day. To earn your rewards, you have to complete four simple tasks. These tasks are normal things that Prime members do every day. They aren’t difficult; they are fun and rewarding. To participate, you simply need to visit the Prime Stampcard page on or after June 16 and click the yellow bar in the center of the page that reads: “Activate your Stampcard.” After that, you have until July 13 to perform the four tasks. It is very important to first activate your Prime Stampcard. If you don’t, your activities will not count toward your reward. Here are the four tasks you must complete:

Make a Prime-eligible purchase

To collect this stamp, all you have to do is make a Prime-eligible purchase on Amazon that includes Prime shipping. This can be any product from a gas grill to a dog bed. The only stipulation is that the item must cost at least $5.

Stream a show on Prime Video

To collect this stamp, choose any video you find on Prime Video and enjoy. Do not do this on the last day of the event, however, as it may take 48 hours to get your reward.

Listen to a song with Prime Music

To collect this stamp, simply listen to any song that is included with Prime Music. Yes, it is that easy!

Borrow an eBook on Prime Reading

To collect this stamp, you must choose a selection from Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited. Don’t worry — you do not have to finish reading the book to get the stamp.

Amazon Prime savings you can enjoy right now

While Prime Day is the best day to get deals, it doesn’t mean it is the only day. If you are ready to buy something, here are a few items you can buy today and still get incredible savings.

Amazon Fire TV

With an Amazon Fire TV, you have access to over one million movies and TV shows. And you can stream them in vibrant 4K UHD. If there’s something you want to watch, just ask Alexa to find and launch the content. This TV is currently available for 36% off.

Sold by Amazon

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

If you’ve ever wanted to try sous vide, now is the time. This top-of-the-line model from Anova Culinary is a precision cooking device that circulates water at the exact temperature you desire to make dishes that are perfectly cooked. This impressive unit is designed to run for a minimum of 10,000 hours and is currently on sale for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Station Dust Disposal

Owners of a Jet cordless vacuum will love this device. It is an auto-empty dustbin that traps and contains all the dust during the emptying process. No more worrying about that cloud of particles that floats up when tossing debris in a regular trash can. If this product sounds like it will make you breathe a little easier, it is currently available for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

Madison Park Palmer Seven-Piece Comforter Set

Bedding can be expensive. But it is worth it. This seven-piece set from Madison Park Palmer features a navy blue and gray comforter that is made from pieced micro-suede for exceptional comfort. The wrinkle-resistant material is durable and breathable. And, right now, you can enjoy phenomenal savings because the set is available for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

This tracker goes far beyond counting steps. With the included 12-month membership, you can track heart rate, gain activity points, get a sleep score and have access to workouts and fitness programs. You can use your smartphone camera with the Halo app to measure body fat and monitor your mood. This impressive device is currently on sale for 25% off.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Amazon’s top-selling device, the Echo Dot, is currently on sale for 44% off. If you are one of the few people who haven’t yet taken that first basic step to make your home smarter, now is your chance. This model delivers excellent audio along with hands-free convenience. With the right compatible devices, you may never need to touch a button again.

Sold by Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

This device is specifically designed for kids ages 6 to 12. It features all the parental controls you need to keep your young family members safe. And it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. The included one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ unlocks games, books, videos and educational content that encourage curiosity and wonder. If this sounds like something you approve of, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet is currently available for 30% off.

Sold by Amazon

