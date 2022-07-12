Top Prime Day Apple deals

Apple products are now on sale for Prime Day, and whether you’ve been waiting to upgrade your device — or you’re buying Apple for the first time — there are dozens of deals for the taking.

Although Apple Watch and iPad deals are attracting the most attention today, especially because prices are slashed on many Apple watches, they’re far from the only worthwhile deals today. Many premium and luxury brands are also rolling out deep discounts on some of their most popular products, and so far, we’ve found deals on Bowflex home gyms, Dutch ovens and smart TVs.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with lower-than-usual discounts — we’ll update this list of Prime Day deals frequently to keep you up to date. We organized this Apple Prime Day deals roundup by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly. Last updated: 12 p.m. PST.

Trending Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro: 32% off

The AirPods Pro lets you enjoy immersive, personalized listening experiences with Adaptive EQ, which tunes music to the shape of your ear. The wireless earbuds offer more than 24 hours of battery life on a full charge and up to 4.5 hours of listening time.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular In Graphite Stainless Steel: $120 off

If you want a top-tier Apple Watch 7, this GPS and cellular model features a graphic stainless steel case and band. The elegant design has a dressy appearance, making it a popular choice for more formal occasions.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular: $120 off

The entry-level Apple Watch 7 is a feature-rich smartwatch that lets users measure blood oxygen levels and take ECGs. It integrates seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem and offers hands-free Siri access, plus it comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.

Apple AirPods: 10% off

The second generation AirPods offer more than 24 hours of listening time with its charging case. The wireless earbuds are contoured for a comfortable fit, and they stay put during high-impact workouts such as running and plyometrics.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS: $120 off

The Apple Watch 7 is a feature-rich smartwatch that lets users measure blood oxygen levels and take ECGs. It integrates seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem and offers hands-free Siri access, plus it comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.

4 discounts that caught our eye

Kitchen and dining deals from KitchenAid and Vitamix

Mikasa Harmony 65-Piece Silverware Set: 57% off

A timeless design, this Mikasa flatware set has service for 12 and is suitable for casual and formal dining affairs alike. The set, which is crafted from 18/10 stainless steel, is also dishwasher safe.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer: 32% off

Often referred to as the “Cadillac of stand mixers,” this KitchenAid model is known for its built-to-last design and powerful performance. The 10-speed mixer has a convenient tilt-head design so you have easy access to the stainless steel bowl.

Vitamix 5200 Professional Blender: $105 off

The 10-speed Vitamix blender, a top choice for bars and restaurants, makes quick work of pulverizing ingredients. It’s made with aircraft-grade stainless steel blades that can slice through even the toughest ingredients.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: $60 off

This air fryer from a trusted brand would be a great addition to your kitchen countertop. The 6-quart capacity means you can make a decent amount of food at once.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: 37% off

If you love sparkling water and don’t already have a SodaStream, now is the time to get one. This bundle comes with two cylinders of Co2, three reusable carbonating bottles and two flavor droppers.

5 discounts that caught our eye

Tech deals from Amazon, Bose and other brands

Amazon Echo Show 15: $70 off

The top-of-the-line Echo device, a wall-mounted design, is often used as a smart home hub and household organizer. It keeps track of schedules, shopping lists and chores, or you can use it to stream media or cook hands-free following step-by-step recipes.

Fitbit Versa 3: 30% off

A crowd favorite, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a capable workout companion that logs Active Zone Minutes, heart rate and real-time pace and distance. It integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control smart home devices through voice command.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: $170 off

HP’s trim Pavilion laptop is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor and has a 512 GB SSD drive for faster performance. The laptop also has an Intel Iris Xe graphics card that delivers crisp, vibrant visuals as well as an optimized battery life of eight hours.

Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: $500 off

First is no match for the Roomba i7’s smart mapping technology and three-stage cleaning system. Once the robot vacuum finishes household cleaning, it returns to the Clean Base and empties itself so you don’t have to worry about it.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Portable Speaker: $100 off

Bose’s premium Bluetooth speaker is a feature-rich model with 360-degree sound, hands-free Alexa access and easy connectivity with other speakers. It has an IP55 rating, which means it’s suitable for outdoor use because it can withstand splash and humidity exposure.

6 discounts that caught our eye

Other trending deals from Samsonite, Bowflex and other top brands

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set: 55% off

Samsonite’s rugged luggage set has an updated design with recessed TSA locks, improved 360-degree wheels and internal organization. Each piece of the set expands by 1.5 inches and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Bulova Men’s Marine Star Series C Watch: 43% off

Sporty yet sophisticated, this Bulova watch has fine craftsmanship and refined details, including luminous markers and leather band. It features quartz movement and is water resistant to 100 meters.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym: 40% off

You can do over 25 full-body exercises on this Bowflex home gym. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Bowflex or only just setting up your home gym, this is a great deal from a trusted name in the space.

Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviators: 30% off

This classic sunglass style never goes out of fashion and the polarized lenses mean great visibility even when you’re on the water.

Furbo 360-degree Dog Camera: 30% off

If you have a tendency to miss your dog or cat when you’re away from home, the Furbo would make a great addition to your home. We love that this treat tossing model can turn 360 degrees so you can get an even better view of your pet.

3 discounts that caught our eye

Up your shades game with the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, now 30% off.

The NordicTrack RW900 Rowing Machine is currently 25% off, dropping its price down to $1,199.

If you’re interested in a new heat styling tool, the new L’Oreal Steam Pod Flat Iron is on sale for $200.

