Levoit cool mist humidifier review

It’s one thing to have a preferred temperature for your bedroom, but balancing humidity is an entirely different issue. It’s even harder to strike a balance during winter months, including in homes with dry air.

A whole-house humidifier is one solution, but it can be an expensive investment and it’s not often in the cards if you’re renting. A tabletop humidifier, on the other hand, is a viable alternative. The Levoit LV600HH Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier, lauded as a top model for bedrooms, popped up on our radar last year. The sleek machine’s intuitive design intrigued us, so we decided to test it this winter. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Levoit LV600HH Humidifier

We tested the Levoit humidifier in a long, irregularly-shaped bedroom during winter. Our tester noted that their 400 square-foot room was unusually dry due to forced air, which has resulted in sore throats and congestion in the past.

Our tester experimented with all of the machine’s settings, including remote warm versus cool mist, remote control and adjustable nozzle. Although they used humidifiers during their childhood with some success, they have not tried any since then.

What is the Levoit LV600HH Humidifier?

The Levoit humidifier is a hybrid tabletop model that produces warm and cool mist. Levoit markets it as the premier bedroom humidifier, and it’s not just because it’s intended for large rooms, such as main bedrooms, up to 750 square feet. It’s a nighttime-friendly device with ultra-quiet operation at 28 dB and dimmable display lights. The humidifier is also advertised as ideal for balancing humidity in rooms with pets, guitars and wood furniture, and it’s a popular plant humidifier.

The humidifier has a mist output of 500 milliliters per hour, which Levoit claims is up to four times faster than comparable cool-mist models. It’s also capable of continuous misting for up to 50 hours, thanks to a 6-liter tank.

Levoit LV600HH Humidifier price and where to buy

The Levoit humidifier retails for $89.99 at Amazon and Home Depot. It comes with a remote control, 10-foot power cord and quick-start guide. The humidifier also includes three aroma pads you can dampen with essential oils for aromatherapy.

How to use the Levoit LV600HH Humidifier

Setting up the Levoit humidifier took less than 5 minutes. With that said, finding the right spot for the humidifier takes a couple of tries. Levoit indicates that the machine should be away from walls, as being too close can impact the moisture sensor. It shouldn’t be placed on the floor, either. We placed the humidifier on our dresser with adequate clearance around all sides.

Once we filled up the 6-liter tank, we took a few minutes to run through basic settings. The humidifier was easy to control, both through the onboard display and with the remote control.

The humidifier has an adjustable nozzle that controls mist direction, and we experimented with different angles to find the best one.

Levoit LV600HH Humidifier benefits

It didn’t take more than a couple of nights of using the Levoit humidifier to notice that we were breathing more easily at night and that we had less intense sore throats. We primarily used the cool mist function, but we were particularly impressed with the warming feature, which was soothing and cozy on colder nights.

The Levoit humidifier is a bedroom-friendly machine with dimmable lights and remote control. It has low operating noise that is comparable to the hum of a sound machine and didn’t disturb us. The humidifier only takes 30 to 45 minutes to reach optimal humidity levels, so we didn’t have to plan too far ahead to use it.

Although it didn’t impact operation, we appreciated the Levoit humidifier’s aesthetic. It has a contemporary, streamlined design, a notable departure from utilitarian-style models. The humidifier also has a modest footprint, and it’s easy to find a place for it on dressers or bedside tables.

Levoit LV600HH Humidifier drawbacks

While the Levoit humidifier has a remote control, the range is limited to approximately 10 feet — and it only worked when we pointed it directly at the display. A few users also indicated that the remote was somewhat unreliable, and others stated that it did not include a remote.

It’s easy to fill the humidifier’s tank, but once full, it weighs around 12 pounds. This made transporting the humidifier from the bathroom to the bedroom somewhat cumbersome, even with the handle at the top. If ease of carrying and lifting are concerns, it might not be the ideal model.

A few reports show that the Levoit humidifier is susceptible to limescale and buildup. Regular cleaning is necessary, and deep cleaning can be a time-consuming process. We also experienced some leakage around the base in the morning.

Should you get the Levoit LV600HH Humidifier?

The Levoit Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier is a smart investment for anyone looking for a reliable model capable of balancing humidity levels in medium and large bedrooms. It minimized our cold-weather congestion, which is why we recommended it for winter use in particular, but we also see the value in using it year-round for easy nighttime breathing.

