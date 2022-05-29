Which lightsaber toys are best?

The lightsaber is an iconic part of all Star Wars movies. It’s an inventive weapon created by writer and director George Lucas and is used by both Jedis and their enemies on the Dark Side. In the films, the lightsabers are sword-like weapons that use a powerful beam of plasma energy that can cut through almost anything it touches. Every Star Wars film features a lightsaber duel and it’s become one of the most well-known tropes of the franchise.

Given the simplistic design of the lightsaber, it’s become a very popular toy for children of all ages. Obviously, plasma isn’t a safe or practical material for kids toys, so most utilize plastic and LED lights to create fun replicas of the lightsaber. The best Star Wars lightsaber toy is the Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Lightsaber that includes Bluetooth technology for in-app integration.

What to know before you buy a lightsaber toy

Lightsaber styles

Over the years, lightsabers have gone through changes based on which new characters are introduced. There are different styles and colors that represent each character, many of which have become synonymous with their stories. When Darth Maul was introduced in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” fans were blown away by his double-sided red lightsaber, just as they were with Kylo Ren’s unique crossblade lightsaber in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.” You can find both Kylo Ren and Darth Maul lightsabers toys that look exactly like the ones from the films.

Lightsaber colors

Many different characters from the Star Wars universe use lightsabers as their preferred weapon. The most iconic of them all is Luke Skywalker. Although his weapon was blue in the famous “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” movie poster, it was later changed to green, which is the color it remains today. You can purchase different lightsabers depending on which character you want to represent. If you’re a classic fan, go with a green one to cosplay as Luke Skywalker. Or, if you want to experience the Dark Side, look for a red lightsaber.

Lightsaber materials

Lightsaber toys use plastic as their main material. It’s lightweight, fairly durable, can easily hold decals and stands up to the heat from the lights.

The handle of a lightsaber is called the hilt, and the plasma beam is emitted from the top. For lightsaber toys, the hilt is almost always made with plastic. You can find much higher quality lightsabers that use metal or aluminum, but these are more collectors’ items than toys.

The plasma beams for toys are made of a lightweight plastic material as well. Just be mindful that you don’t strike another person, lightsaber or object with it using an excessive amount of force.

What to look for in a quality lightsaber toy

LED lights

Be sure you’re purchasing a lightsaber toy with built-in LED lights. This type of lighting is more energy efficient compared to standard lights, which means you’ll be replacing the batteries far less often. LED lights are also brighter, so they’re able to light up the entirety of the lightsaber. This makes for fun, epic duels in the dark when all you can see is the light from your weapon.

Sound effects

Another feature of lightsabers that make them a high quality purchase is the addition of sound effects. There’s no reason with today’s technology that you should be forced to make a “pew pew” sound yourself. Most lightsabers come with built-in speakers that use sound effects to create an immersive experience. You can hear the clash of your lightsaber against another, the soaring sounds of TIE Fighters as they swoop around you, and even some familiar voice lines from Chewbacca, Yoda and Luke Skywalker himself. Some high-quality lightsabers even let you record your own voice to make your own personal sound effects.

App integration

The best lightsaber toys will be able to integrate with the Star Wars Lightsaber Academy app. This app is made for Apple and Android devices and is free of charge. Once you have your compatible lightsaber and the app is downloaded, you can begin your training. Connect your toy through its built-in Bluetooth and make sure it shows up on the app. Choose an instructor from either the Jedis or the Dark Side and watch as your skills improve. The lightsaber has internal devices that track your movement, speed and accuracy and the app shows all your data points in seconds. From there, your instructor will guide the way to become a lightsaber master.

How much you can expect to spend on lightsaber toy

Lightsaber toys typically cost between $25-$60. You can expect to pay more for collectables.

Lightsaber toy FAQ

How do lightsaber toys work?

A. Most every lightsaber will require a set of batteries to operate. This allows the light to turn on and the added sound effects to function. There are usually buttons on the hilt to turn the light on. Once on, simply flick out the lightsaber using a quick motion of your wrists. Additional buttons may be used to change colors and hear different effects.

What ages are lightsaber toys best for?

A. Children under the age of four should not use lightsaber toys. Although they usually don’t include small parts, they are very long and are made with sturdy materials that can cause damage to individuals or other objects.

What’s the best lightsaber toy to buy?

Top lightsaber toy

Star Wars Lightsaber Academy Interactive Lightsaber

What you need to know: From the Star Wars Lightsaber Academy, this smart lightsaber uses technology that lets you choose your training master.

What you’ll love: You can use the Star Wars Lightsaber Academy app to interact with your device, choose your master and play interactive games. The lightsaber itself has built-in Bluetooth technology and includes an accelerator, gyroscope and barometer to track your speed, accuracy and overall skills which can be seen in the app.

What you should consider: This lightsaber is not for beginners and best for children with experience using interactive toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lightsaber toy for the money

Star Wars Scream Saber Lightsaber

What you need to know: Another interactive lightsaber from Star Wars, this model allows you to record your own noises and use them in battle.

What you’ll love: With multiple color options, like blue, red and yellow, you can portray any Star Wars character you’d like as you duel for control of the galaxy. Three sound options lets you either record your own voice for sound effects, play classic effects from the movie, or listen to voice lines and effects from Chewbacca, TIE Fighters or Yoda.

What you should consider: The sounds are loud and can be a nuisance in a small household.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Luke Skywalker Lightsaber

What you need to know: This green lightsaber used by Luke Skywalker in the movies is the most iconic weapon in the entire franchise.

What you’ll love: This Jedi inspired lightsaber lights up a bright green and includes a replica handle straight from the film series. You can press a button to hear recorded lines from Luke Skywalker, as well as sound effects to make you feel like you’re really dueling Darth Vader.

What you should consider: It requires three AAA batteries, which are not included in the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

