Best Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy

Which Forky ‘Toy Story’ toys are best?

Forky saves the day in “Toy Story 4” by making the first day of Kindergarten bearable for the main character, Bonnie. The movie came out in 2019 and chances are, if you are reading this, your child has been watching it on repeat ever since. There are lots of lovable versions of Forky toys on the market. If you are looking for an especially fun interactive version, the Disney Store Forky Interactive Talking Action Figure is your best bet.

What to know before you buy a Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy

Making a Forky

If you are at all familiar with Forky you know that he is literally made of garbage — some Popsicle sticks, yarn, a spork and clay. It’s not out of the question to make a “Forky” with a child you love. But the elements that make up Forky are not exactly great for gifting. Also, you might get something that does not much resemble the beloved character. Some of the toys on the market strike a nice balance by giving you all the craft items needed to essentially create a “Forky” that looks like the Forky in the movie. The project could be great fun for adults and kids.

Forky is ‘Toy Story 4’ specific

If you are buying for a child who you know loves “Toy Story,” Forky may be a bit of a risky choice. He is a delightful character but he only shows up in “Toy Story 4.” You may get a look of confusion from a child who just knows the first movie or even the first three movies. It might be safer to buy a more general Disney toy if you are not sure and there are so many darling options.

What to look for in a quality Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy

Movement

Even a stuffed version of Forky will be fun for the most ardent “Toy Story” fans but the more interaction, the better. There are lots of versions of Forky on the market that come with moving parts, which is especially fitting for a character with flexible pipe cleaner arms.

Sound

It’s pretty cute to watch kids use their imaginations to give their toys voices. But it is also fun to get a version of Forky that talks already. Many offer prerecorded Forky phrases at the push of a button.

Age appropriateness

As with all toys, it is a good idea to make sure you keep an eye on age ranges for any Forky toy. In the movie, Bonnie makes Forky using those little googly eyes used in crafting. Some of the Forky play sets come with those googly eyes and other small parts so beware if you have a baby in the house.

How much you can expect to spend on a Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy

You can expect to spend between $12-$20.

Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy FAQ

Who is the voice of the Forky character?

A. Tony Hale is the voice of Forky. Hale is best known for his role in the “Arrested Development” television series as the character Buster Bluth.

How did Forky get its name?

A. “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley said he asked his son, who was 5 or 6 at the time, for an idea. The son suggested Forkface, but Cooley reportedly thought that might sound vulgar so he settled on Forky. He didn’t use Sporky because he wasn’t sure a child would be familiar with a spork.

What’s the best Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy to buy?

Top Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy

Disney Store Forky Interactive Talking Action Figure

What you need to know: This is a detailed authentic Disney Store recreation of the character from head to foot, even featuring the blue “Bonnie” inscription on the bottom of the feet.

What you’ll love: This version of Forky wiggles rather than walks, just like the movie Forky. It also has 12 pre-recorded Forky phrases available at the push of a button.

What you should consider: This version has fixed eyes, unlike the moving googly eyes of the Forky character.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Forky ‘Toy Story’ toy for the money

Disney “Toy Story 4” Forky Creativity Set

What you need to know: This set allows your child to create their very own Forky, just like the Bonnie character in the movie.

What you’ll love: You get all the needed elements to make a Buzz Lightyear, Bunny and Ducky, in addition to Forky. There is also a personalized sheriff’s badge like the one worn by the Woody character.

What you should consider: The Forky in this set is more basic, without sound or movement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yevt Big Plush “Toy Story” Forky

What you need to know: This is a larger and softer version of Forky than most.

What you’ll love: Your child can sleep with this Forky comfortably. It is designed to stand on its own and comes with a set of stickers from the “Toy Story” movies.

What you should consider: This toy does not feature sound or movement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

