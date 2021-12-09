Best dragon toy

Which dragon toys are best?

Dragons are huge imaginary creatures from fairytales, movies and television. Because they are legend and myth, they are magical. They are fierce beasts that have horns, claws, fangs, and wings and the ability to breathe fire. Dragons are the creatures the hero fights to rescue damsels in distress, free princesses who are locked away in castles and save the day.

Dragons are fantastic beasts that inspire free play and imagination. If you are looking for a 3-foot-long dragon that is a riot of color and design, take a look at the Melissa & Doug Giant Dragon Stuffed Animal Toy.

What to know before you buy a dragon toy

There are many different types of dragon toys. Here are a few of the more popular categories:

Plush toys

Kids love to cuddle with plush toys that look like colorful cartoonish dragons. The sizes range from ones that can be held in the hand to dragons that are as big as the children who own them. Plush dragons are among the least expensive of all dragon toys and hold the greatest appeal for the youngest children. For them, plush dragons are more like cuddly pets than fierce monsters.

Action figures

Kids who like to play actively with dragons prefer posable dragons with more detail and more fearsome features. Look for dragon toys with moveable legs, heads and tails.

Interactive toys

Many dragons are doll-like characters that move about and make sounds. Some are designed as educational preschool learning toys that make learning fun. The dragon shape and coloring make these learning toys fun to look at and hold. Other dragon toys are storytellers who read such fairytale favorites as “Hansel and Gretel,” “The Ugly Duckling” and “Sleeping Beauty.” Truly interactive dragon toys ask questions at the end of each tale that stimulate the young child’s imagination.

LEGO

LEGO builds dragon versions of their famous interlocking block shapes. You can choose from Cyber Dragons, Battle Dragons, Jungle Dragons, Fire Dragons and many more. Each features a posable dragon toy that is more than a foot long and contains as many as 500 pieces.

3D model kits

3D model kits have hundreds of components and take hours to assemble.

Metal 3D models need no glue or solder. You just pop out the pieces and connect them by fitting flat tabs into thin slots. Metal models come in colors and because they are die-cast, they are incredibly detailed.

need no glue or solder. You just pop out the pieces and connect them by fitting flat tabs into thin slots. Metal models come in colors and because they are die-cast, they are incredibly detailed. Wood 3D models need no glue or tools to assemble. The die-cut pieces fit together with special interlocking joint technology.

need no glue or tools to assemble. The die-cut pieces fit together with special interlocking joint technology. Plastic 3D models use glue, paint and decals, just like model car and airplane kits.

STEM robot kits

Look for robotic dragons that kids first build and then code themselves. Kids learn to follow detailed instructions to create creatures whose movements they control.

What to look for in a quality dragon toy

Preprogrammed dragon toys

Preprogrammed dragons walk, move their arms, legs, heads and tails while flashing lights, playing music and making sounds.

RC dragons

More complex than the preprogrammed dragon toys, those with controllers do all the basic dragon things, but add even more fantastic features like the ability to dance, simulate fire breathing or shoot projectiles from onboard cannons.

Dragon kites

These are among the most fanciful of kite designs. The fantasy of dragons is enhanced by wide, soaring wings and long, flowing tails in dazzling and eye-grabbing color combinations.

How much you can expect to spend on a dragon toy

The price depends on the type, size and complexity of the dragon toy. Small, plush cuddly dragons cost less than $20. Kites and RC dragons start at around $20.

Dragon toy FAQ

Why are kids so fascinated with dragons?

A. Dragons open up their imaginations and let them run free.

Where do dragons come from?

A. Some would say imaginations. In ancient Chinese culture, dragons were fierce-looking, but kind-hearted and compassionate creatures with celestial origins.

What are the best dragon toys to buy?

Top dragon toy

Melissa & Doug Giant Dragon Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This 3-foot-long cartoonish dragon is colorful, goofy and has a friendly smile.

What you’ll love: Melissa & Doug are known for making toys using above-average materials and above-average craftsmanship. This brilliantly colored green, yellow and purple dragon is a furry, fire-breathing huggable pal, more like a cuddly pet than a ferocious creature. Everything about this dragon is soft, including the wings, tail, armor plates, claws and fangs.

What you should consider: Only the surface material is washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dragon toy for the money

Dreamworks Dragons Hatching Baby Toothless Dragon

What you need to know: Kids 5 and up hatch their very own baby dragon interactive toy that plays games, begs for his fish food and responds to sounds.

What you’ll love: You can see the baby dragon’s eyes light up right through his black-and-white speckled shell. Toothless is the baby dragon’s name, and he growls when you rock his shell and taps back when you tap on it. When he hatches, teach him how to fly and plasma blast. Play music and he’ll dance; ask him questions and he’ll answer.

What you should consider: This is more of an animation toy than an action toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Betheaces Remote Control Dragon Toy

What you need to know: Kids make this dragon walk, shake its head, wiggle its wings and “breathe fire” with a remote controller.

What you’ll love: This red-and-black dragon looks like a fire-breathing T-Rex with wings. The fossil-themed remote has separate controls for your dragon’s head and legs. The “fire breathing” is simulated by the spray of a watery mist and the LED eyes light up. The body is made mostly of plastic with some rubber parts.

What you should consider: The AAA batteries for the dragon and the remote controller are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

