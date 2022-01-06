Toy tow trucks offer endless hours of exciting play, especially those with extra interactive features. Look out for ones that can load cars onto their truck bed, flash lights or play sounds.

Which toy tow trucks are best?

Picking out the best toy tow truck for a child may seem easy enough. But with such a wide range of options available, it may be a little harder than you expect. Take time to think about what features you want a tow truck toy to include, as well as how large it is, what it’s made from and the age of the person you’re giving it to.

The Bruder MB Sprinter Tow Truck Toy with Cross Country Vehicle is a great option for little ones who want to get a lot of mileage out of their toys. It’s made of high-quality ABS plastic and features a loading ramp, so other toy cars can ride along.

What to know before you buy a toy tow truck

Usage

Unless you want to buy a toy tow truck for yourself, you’ll probably want to consider who you’re giving the truck to. The best toys are ones kids will get the most play out of, so finding a toy tow truck that suits their needs and age. They will probably want some features to interact with and for a toy that can withstand heavy play and many years of usage.

Material

Companies make toy tow trucks out of different materials, but plastic is the most commonly used material. If you pick a plastic toy tow truck, ensure the plastic is BPA-free. You can also find tow trucks made from wood, metal or even plush fabrics.

Age ratings

Most toy tow trucks have a specific age rating, which helps you identify if the toy is safe for a child to play with. If you’re getting a toy tow truck for a younger child, ensure there aren’t any sharp edges or breakable pieces. If the child is a bit older, opt for a truck with extra features, like lights and sounds.

What to look for in a quality toy tow truck

Interactive

Many children enjoy interactive toys that bring new levels of engagement in their play. Toy tow trucks can have various interactive features, including flashing lights, realistic sounds and extra functions like letting kids load vehicles onto the truck bed. These details will help the child feel they’re really towing with their toys.

Durable

When children play, they have the potential to be somewhat of a destructive force, which is why parents stick with toys that are durable. Most toy tow trucks utilize sturdy materials, ensuring a child gets the very most out of your purchase.

Size

Depending on the age of your gift recipient and the type of toy tow truck you’re looking for, model size may be worth considering, too. It’s best to avoid giving tow truck toys with small pieces to young children, especially those under three, while older children may prefer a large or small tow truck toy, depending on how they plan to play with it.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy tow truck

Depending on brand, size and features, tow truck toys cost between $10-80. Many basic toy tow trucks cost around $7-$10, while more elaborate designs are between $15-$80 or more.

Toy tow truck FAQ

Do toy tow trucks come with hooks?

A. Some toy tow trucks do feature hooks which can clip onto other toy cars and items. Most toy tow trucks also feature either a towing bed or a small towing hook or arm.

Do they make toy tow trucks that kids can ride on?

A. While there are a wide variety of ridable truck toys that many kids enjoy, it’s difficult to find toy tow trucks kids can ride on. The most common similar item is a rideable toy bulldozer.

What are the best toy tow trucks to buy?

Top toy tow truck

Bruder 02535 MB Sprinter Toy Tow Truck with Cross Country Vehicle

What you need to know: This simple tow truck features a loadable cross-country vehicle for the back of the tow truck. It includes working lights and sounds for a super fun play experience.

What you’ll love: Made from high-quality ABS plastic in Germany, this durable toy tow truck is a great interactive toy for anyone over the age of three. The included cross-country vehicle also features a folding windshield and doors that open.

What you should consider: This toy tow truck is more pricey than most other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy tow truck for the money

Melissa & Doug Magnetic Car Loader and Tow Truck Toy Set

What you need to know: For a basic, affordable option, this magnetic tow truck toy features four toy cars that load right onto the truck’s bed.

What you’ll love: This wooden toy tow truck comes at an affordable price and is suitable for ages three and up. It features a simple magnetic loading system that will keep children entertained for hours.

What you should consider: Some reviewers felt it wasn’t as durable as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tonka Steel and Plastic Toy Tow Truck with Four-Position Lift

What you need to know: If you want a great option from Tonka, this super-durable toy tow truck is made of metal and plastic, and it features a working tow lift.

What you’ll love: This realistic tow toy truck features a variety of sticker decals and a yellow coat that mimics an actual construction truck. It also includes a tow lift that moves into four different positions.

What you should consider: Some reviewers were disappointed that the truck was more plastic than metal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

