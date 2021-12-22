Best dinosaur toys for toddlers

Children use a mix of pretend and imaginative play while playing with dinosaurs. This provides them with a risk-free environment to explore ideas about how dinosaurs once lived.

Which dinosaur toy for toddlers is best?

At some point, you will likely find your toddler falling into a dinosaur phase. These mysterious, gigantic and fascinating creatures easily capture the interest of young ones, and you can’t blame them!

If you find yourself with a new dinosaur lover, you may be considering getting them some dinosaur toys. With so many different kinds available, picking the right one can feel overwhelming. Toys like the TEMI Dinosaur Toy Figure with Activity Mat will encourage your toddler’s imagination and let them explore the prehistoric world of dinosaurs.

What to know before you buy a dinosaur toy for toddlers

Type of toy

Educational: While dinosaur toys are often educational by nature, some models are specifically geared toward learning. This can include sorting activities, interactive books and tools.

While dinosaur toys are often educational by nature, some models are specifically geared toward learning. This can include sorting activities, interactive books and tools. Plastic figurine: This is the most common type of dinosaur toy. The standard size is between 4-7 inches and is detailed to look realistic. Some are made of a softer plastic meant for water play.

This is the most common type of dinosaur toy. The standard size is between 4-7 inches and is detailed to look realistic. Some are made of a softer plastic meant for water play. Plushie: These are great for kids who may be more intimidated by sharp teeth and claws. Made with soft and friendly features, plushies are made larger so that they’re perfect for snuggling with.

Storage

One important thing to keep in mind for any parent of a dinosaur lover is where they will be stored. With so many different types of dinosaurs available, collections can get out of hand fast. Some dinosaur sets include bags or boxes that can be used for storage.

Number of children

Whether for a classroom or the house, it’s important to consider how many children will be playing with the dinosaurs. Large sets that include activity mats can comfortably fit three or four kids. Buying duplicates may come in handy since many children tend to have the same favorite dinosaur.

What to look for in a quality dinosaur toy for toddlers

Accessories

Dinosaur sets with additional accessories help expand a child’s play options. For example, some include activity mats with accessories like rocks, trees, mountains and volcanoes that allow children to create their own dinosaur environment. Other common accessories include interactive books, trucks and cars, remote controls and tools.

Materials

Many pull-along dinosaur toys are made of wood. This creates smooth surfaces that are easy for small hands to hold onto. However, they are hard and could hurt if thrown or dropped.

A popular material is PVC plastic, which is nontoxic and safe to handle for children. This is paired with hand-painted details to give dinosaurs a realistic look.

Extra features

Some dinosaur toys include features that will enhance your child’s play experience, such as flashing lights and dinosaur sounds. Some can be moved by remote control, though these models may be too advanced for many toddlers. Keep in mind that dinosaurs with these features will require batteries.

How much you can expect to spend on dinosaur toys for toddlers

Inexpensive: From $10-$25, you can find smaller dinosaur sets that may include 5-10 dinosaurs, plushies and bath toys. At this price point, most dinosaurs are sold as sets without any additional accessories. You can also find some dinosaur games like balancing blocks and sorting bowls.

From you can find smaller dinosaur sets that may include 5-10 dinosaurs, plushies and bath toys. At this price point, most dinosaurs are sold as sets without any additional accessories. You can also find some dinosaur games like balancing blocks and sorting bowls. Midrange: Dinosaur toys costing from $25-$45 typically have at least 10 dinosaurs and additional accessories that include activity mats, interactive books and storage boxes. Some may also include extra features like realistic sounds or lights. Some jumbo-sized and remote-controlled dinos can also be found at this price point.

Dinosaur toys costing from typically have at least 10 dinosaurs and additional accessories that include activity mats, interactive books and storage boxes. Some may also include extra features like realistic sounds or lights. Some jumbo-sized and remote-controlled dinos can also be found at this price point. Expensive: For $50 or more, you can find large and realistic dinosaurs that may make sounds, move by remote control and have light features. Some may even have a “fire-breathing” feature where the dinosaur has water mist spray from its mouth.

Dinosaur toys for toddlers FAQ

Can I use my dinosaur toys in the bath?

A: It depends on what material the toy is made of. Most plastic toys won’t be damaged by water play, where wooden toys may deteriorate more quickly. Keep in mind that any toys with openings could potentially collect water inside, which can lead to mildew and mold.

What educational benefits are there to playing with dinosaur toys?

A: These fascinating creatures spark young one’s interests and sets a foundation for other science topics. It helps them begin to learn about Earth, life and the natural world around them.

What’s the best dinosaur toy for toddlers to buy?

Top dinosaur toy for toddlers

TEMI Dinosaur Toy Figure with Activity Mat

What you need to know: This activity mat features a cartoon dinosaur park that allows for exploration and can fit two-to-four kids at a time.

What you’ll love: It includes nine dinosaur figures that come in a plastic storage box with a handle, making them easy to transport. The dinosaur park mat allows for endless play options and encourages imagination and cooperation between children.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the activity mat was far smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dinosaur toy for toddlers for the money

3 Bees & Me Dinosaur Car Toys

What you need to know: Coming in a pack of four, these dinosaur cars have soft, friendly features and are a great way to blend your child’s love of dinosaurs and cars.

What you’ll love: They aren’t too big and are made with smooth edges, making them perfect for small hands to grip.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said some cars fell apart easily, and the small pieces could pose a choking hazard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Li’l-Gen Dinosaur Toys with Interactive Sound Book & Mat

What you need to know: Including 12 dinosaur figures, a playmat, interactive sound book and other accessories, this activity set comes with everything your toddler needs for a prehistoric adventure.

What you’ll love: The interactive sound book includes a page with information about each dinosaur, along with a sound button that lets you hear their roar. Accessories include a dino nest with eggs, trees, rocks and mountains, creating a 3D scene.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that the dinosaur names were mixed up in the interactive book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Keira Hulihan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.