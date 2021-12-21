Chinese folklore states that dragon kites were used in ancient battles to scare off enemies with their fierce, flying presence.

Which dragon kite is best?

Dragon kites may go all the way back to ancient China. Today, they are a fun outdoor activity for the whole family. Dragon kites are much like any other standard kite but with a unique twist. Their bodies are often a hollow skeletal shape, which gives them a three-dimensional appearance. They’re brightly colored with reds, blues, yellows and oranges and they have long tails to add to their cool airborne movements.

The best dragon kite is the Wind N Sun 3D Dragon Kite, which is an extra large kite featuring stunning colors, quality graphics, a fiberglass 3D structure and an extended dragon’s tail.

What to know before you buy a dragon kite

Single line kites

Single-line kites make up the majority of amateur kite styles. They involve one line that goes from the kite to the spool. This makes kite control very easy — you only need to focus on a single string. If you’re purchasing a kite for a child, you shouldn’t consider anything more than a single line. They work great in mild breezes, which allows you to fly even when the weather may not be best suited for kite flying.

Stunt kites

Stunt kites take things up a notch as they involve a dual line. These have two separate lines going from the outer edges — or in this case, the dragon’s wings — to two separate spools. With two different directional controls, you can make the kite perform spins, flips and tricks. Stunt kites are best suited for experienced kite flyers who have done all they can with single line kites. If you’d like to advance from there, there are also quad-line stunt kites, which are quite complicated to maneuver and are made for professional competition.

Kite safety

Kite flying is a pretty safe outdoor activity. As long as you aren’t flying in inclement weather such as rain, snow or very high winds, then you aren’t likely to encounter any safety issues. Aside from weather, the one thing you want to look out for are other people around the kite. If you’re not experienced in kite flying, you can easily lose control of the kite as it skyrockets down to the ground. This can potentially harm someone who is underneath it. Therefore, you should be sure that the wind is gusting at no more than 10 miles per hour, and that you have full control over the line. Another thing to be mindful of are objects like trees and power lines, which should be avoided at all costs.

What to look for in a quality dragon kite

Dragon’s tail

Dragons are iconic creatures. Their massive outstretched wings, thick scaly skin and fire-breathing mouths make them one of the most well known mythological creatures in human history. Even with these fierce features, a dragon wouldn’t be complete without a long tail. Fortunately for kite-flying enthusiasts, dragon tails can dramatically improve your kite. Most dragon kites have tails that stretch out several feet from the kite itself. These not only boost stability mid flight, but they also add a cool look to your dragon as it soars through the air.

Ripstop nylon

Choosing the right materials for your kite is very important. If your kite isn’t made with ripstop nylon, then you risk tearing the material during strong winds. Ripstop nylon is just like it sounds: it’s made with tightly woven nylon, which makes it difficult to tear. This is ideal for kite flying because your kite can encounter stronger winds up in the air than what feel on the ground. The tight weave will also prevent wind from slipping through the kite, making it better for staying aloft.

3D kites

3D kites are a variety of kites that use an internal structure, much like an exoskeleton, that gives shape to your kite. While this may not be the most aerodynamic version of a kite, it certainly adds a great amount of aesthetic flair. This 3D structure is particularly popular with dragon kites because it gives the mythical creature a hollow, lightweight body. These exoskeletons are ideally made with fiberglass, which is lightweight yet sturdy enough to withstand high winds.

How much you can expect to spend on a dragon kite

A good starter dragon kite costs $15-$35 and you typically can find a range of sizes and aesthetics within this price point. More traditional and detailed, advanced dragon kites can exceed $100 and are usually much bigger.

Dragon kite FAQ

What’s the best weather for flying a kite?

A. The ideal weather for kite flying is a clear, sunny day in the middle of spring or summer. If there is too much wind, you can potentially damage your kite. And too little wind won’t lift it off the ground. The perfect kite-flying day forecasts wind speeds of 5-10 miles per hour.

What are the best tips for flying a kite?

A. It’s ideal to have another person with you to hold the kite a safe distance from the string holder. This way you safely get the kite in the air without running. The kite holder should hold it as high in the air as they can in order to gather wind. If the wind isn’t strong enough, then both of you can run in the same direction to help generate your own lift.

What’s the best dragon kite to buy?

Top dragon kite

Wind N Sun 3D Dragon Kite

What you need to know: This brightly colored dragon kite from Wind N Sun takes on a three-dimensional form in the air for a cool flying effect.

What you’ll love: The 3D dragon comes in at a whopping 76 inches long and 74 inches wide, making it well worth the price. The wings are multi-colored with a splash color pattern that looks like raining fire. The interior has a fiberglass structure while the exterior is made with quality ripstop nylon.

What you should consider: You’ll have to fly this kite cautiously due to its unique structure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dragon kite for money

Mint’s Colorful Life Dragon Kite

What you need to know: This affordable and easy to use kite sticks with the traditional kite shape but includes a large dragon graphic.

What you’ll love: Unlike more expensive dragon kites, this one maintains the pyramid shape of classic kites and then includes cool dragon-like features. You can choose between either a fire or ice dragon each with flamed edges, a long tail and extended streamers on either side.

What you should consider: This is a flat kite and not a 3D dragon kite.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Classic Flying Dragon Kite

What you need to know: This dragon kite pulls from the classic dragon look with an upgraded 3D shape and bright colors.

What you’ll love: The best part about this kite is the unique spinning tail, which has an extended corkscrew that spins while the dragon is in the air. The kit itself is 55-by-62 inches and includes a sturdy 3D structure. Before the dragon tail corkscrews you’ll notice a yellow and red flame.

What you should consider: This kite is slightly smaller than other 3D dragon kites.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

