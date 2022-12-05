Amazon has an entire department devoted to pre-owned products. For peace of mind, these items all come with a warranty.

The best way to shop for toys

As an adult, you may say toys are for kids, but what you played with as a child sticks with you your entire life. In some ways, toys (and how you played with them) shape who you become. Toys are so important, there are museums and a Hall of Fame devoted to which ones are the best. There are movies with plots focused on procuring that one special toy. Whether it’s a drone or a toy dinosaur, this holiday, you want to know how to get the best toys at the best prices.

Tips for saving money when shopping for toys

Choose wisely

Less is more. It’s easy to fall into the trap of buying several B-side toys just so there are more presents to open on the big day. However, you can save a lot of money by selecting one better-quality toy that can grow with your child or engage them for more than a few hours.

Take advantage of sales

A toy should never be an impulse buy. Make your shopping list early, decide on a budget and wait for sales.

Take advantage of everything the retailer offers

Sales aren’t the only way to save money. Stores offer coupons, rewards, benefits for signing up to a mailing list, members-only specials and more. The best way to get the most out of a consumer-retailer relationship is to be involved so you’re aware of all of your benefits.

Take care of your toys

As we’re seeing with Tamagotchis, what’s old is often new again. If you take care of your old toys, they’ll still be around when their popularity returns. Even if your kid never wants your Pokemon cards, a collector may be interested. You won’t be saving money at that point, you’ll be making it!

2022’s most popular toys

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron

This year’s hot toy lets kids conjure up a furry friend by using a special wand to mix up a potion in a magical cauldron. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Funko Pop Marvel Namor The Sub-Mariner Vinyl Figure

The big baddie from Wakanda Forever, Namor, is now available as a Funko Pop vinyl figure. Sold by Amazon

3Doodler Start + Essentials 3D Pen Set for Kids

Using this special pen, kids can create anything they imagine by drawing it into existence. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

CoComelon Boo-Boo JJ Deluxe Feature Plush

JJ lights up when hurt, and your child can use their doctoring skills to make his boo-boos go away. Sold by Amazon

Marvel Legends Series Black Panther Wakanda Forever Okoye Action Figure

If your child wants to play the hero, this stylish action figure of Okoye from Wakanda Forever lets them do exactly that. Sold by Amazon

Squishmallows Maui the Pineapple

Squishmallows are the super-soft plush toys that your child will love to cuddle. Maui The Pineapple is 16 inches tall. Sold by Amazon

LOL Surprise Fashion Show Dolls

What you get is a big surprise with these adorable collectible figures. This fashion-themed offering is perfect for the stylish child. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Jurassic World: Dominion Thrash N’ Devour Dinosaur Tyrannosaurus Rex Action Figure

Large and fearsome, this roaring, chomping action figure from the popular franchise might be too scary for younger kids, but brave adventurers will love it. Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Tikduck Flying Orb Ball

Part drone, part ball, this high-tech toy is all the rage this season. With this item, kids can play catch inside the house and not get in trouble. Sold by Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series S Console (Renewed)

Purchasing this pre-owned console might be the only way to get one in time for the holidays this year. It’s been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned and comes with a 90-day warranty. Sold by Amazon

