Best Beauty and the Beast figurine

Which ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurine is best?

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” film managed to tell a sweeping tale that was fun for children yet still endearing to older viewers. Both Belle and the Beast are two of the most popular Disney characters. Many fans want to collect figurines to relive the magic of the film.

The Disney Traditions by Jim Shore Beauty and the Beast Carved by Heart Stone Resin Figurine will please any “Beauty and the Beast” fanatic. The stone resin is gorgeous with a vintage aesthetic and features most of the main cast.

What to know before you buy ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurines

Animated film vs. live action

The original animated “Beauty and the Beast” came out in 1991. It was well-received thanks to its amazing voice acting and riveting story, but it was also famous for using new computer technology (CAPS) that offered more colors and shading options. In 2017, there was a live-action remake, which was very faithful to the original film. This version was generally praised, but some people thought it lacked originality.

Figurines have been made to commemorate both versions of the film, so it would be good to know which version the person receiving the figurines prefers. The animated version is generally more popular, especially with older audiences.

Figurine lingo

For people just getting into collecting figurines, the specialized lingo can be daunting. However, most of it revolves around the condition of the figurine and whether it is new or used.

MIP (or MIB) means “mint in box.” This is a figurine that is new and still in the original package.

NIP (or NIB) means “new in box.”

MOC means “mint on card.” This is usually used for anime figurines that are in plastic cushioning material with a card behind them.

Loose refers to a figurine that is either used or missing the original box.

Mint means either in perfect condition or a figurine that looks just like it did in the store.

HTF means hard to find. This is used for rare figurines that have probably risen in cost.

Popular ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurine manufacturers

If you look online, you will run across a lot of Enesco and Jim Shore Disney figurines. Jim Shore is a company that makes a lot of popular figurines, and its Disney line of figurines is called Disney Traditions.

The name Jim Shore is synonymous with craftsmanship and high-quality material. Most of the Disney figurines Jim Shore produces are made of resin or porcelain, and they retail for a higher price than many standard figurines. Jim Shore was hired by Disney and all of his figurines have an incredible amount of fidelity toward the original characters and artwork.

What to look for in a quality ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurine

Quality craftsmanship

For collectors, quality is important. “Beauty and the Beast” characters tend to have a lot of fine details since most of the cast is cursed to live as living objects in the castle. Fans want to see fine details like the pattern on Chip’s cup or the stitchwork of the Beast’s garments.

If you buy from a small store or individual seller on a website like Etsy, make sure to inspect the figurines before buying.

Favorite characters or scenes

“Beauty and the Beast” has an amazing cast of characters. While Belle and the Beast are the main characters, some people love supporting characters like Lumiere, Cogsworth, Chip and Mrs. Potts. Make sure to find out which character the person receiving the figurine loves.

There are quite a few figurines featuring multiple characters. For instance, there are several figurines that create the iconic ballroom dance scene where Belle and the Beast finally fall in love and dance together.

Collectability

Casual fans might not care about collectability, but figurine collectors try to find pieces that will enhance their collection or rise in value later. All legitimate Disney (Jim Shore) products display master craftsmanship and will likely become rare and expensive down the road. Usually, authentic products made with the authorization of Disney are the best to collect.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurines

Smaller figurines like cake toppers can be bought for as little as $10 while official Jim Shore figurines can cost up to $100.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurines FAQ

Are there any Gaston figurines?

A. Gaston plays the role of the antagonist in “Beauty and the Beast.” Jim Shore did make a figure called “Muscle-Bound Menace,” which features Gaston, and you can find cake toppers that include Gaston.

Why do people care about figurines?

A. Some people just have fun collecting memorabilia from the media they love. Sometimes, the sales of merchandise and figurines also let the parent company know that there is demand for content.

What’s the best ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurine to buy?

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurine

Disney Traditions by Jim Shore Beauty and the Beast Carved by Heart Stone Resin Figurine

What you need to know: This official Jim Shore figurine set is made of a gorgeous stone resin and displays most of the main cast of characters.

What you’ll love: The stone resin aesthetic is fitting for a fairy tale and beautiful. All of the characters look authentic, and Belle and the Beast wear their ballroom dance attire.

What you should consider: The Jim Shore products are high quality, which also means they are more expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Beauty and the Beast’ figurines for the money

1990s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Mrs. Potts, Lumiere and Cogsworth Porcelain Figurines

What you need to know: These are handmade porcelain figures of Mrs. Potts, Lumiere and Cogsworth.

What you’ll love: Each character is well-crafted and has a glossy finish. Small features in each character like Cogsworth’s clock hands bring them to life. They have a vintage look to them.

What you should consider: Other main characters like Belle, Gaston and the Beast are missing from the collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Enesco Disney Traditions by Jim Shore Belle and Beast Dancing

What you need to know: This is an official Jim Shore figurine featuring Belle and the Beast in the waltz scene.

What you’ll love: The stone resin looks amazing, and every tiny detail is captured. This is a tall 9-inch figurine. Relive one of the most iconic and romantic scenes in the movie.

What you should consider: Like all Jim Shore figurines, it is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews.

