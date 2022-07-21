Which math toy for kids is best?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, playing is one of the best ways a child can learn important concepts. Educational math and counting toys, like blocks, flashcards, board games and tub toys can help your children learn about numbers and how to use them in their everyday lives. For a versatile math toy that is good for both groups and individuals, the CoolToys Monkey Balance Math Game is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a math toy for kids

Consider the age group of your child

Math toys and games are usually divided by age group since children learn different counting and math concepts at various ages. For example, toddlers aged one to three might start learning number sense and counting while preschoolers focus on accurately counting and get introduced to addition and subtraction.

Think about the type of math toy

There are multiple different types of math and counting toys, including board games, flashcard games, card games, counting activity sets, shape sets and simulation toys. Think about which kind of toy would work best for your child, based on their age and which math concepts they are currently learning.

Use toys for enrichment

Math toys can be extremely helpful for children with learning difficulties at school. These toys and games provide a constructive, friendly and engaging way to work through some of those learning challenges.

What to look for in a quality math toy for kids

Bright colors

Most math and counting toys use bright colors to make the toys and games appear more visually appealing, fun and engaging and offer a chance for a lesson on colors. The bright colors also help kids with association and classification during grouping and pattern activities.

Characters

It’s important to find math toys and games with friendly and familiar characters. These characters are an excellent way to deliver information and help kids feel more comfortable exploring difficult concepts. These games and toys usually incorporate characters into cards and game pieces.

Tactile stimulation

Many math games and toys also use tactile stimulation to help children touch and feel the concepts that they are mastering. For example, it’s easier for kids to understand addition and subtraction when they are physically moving beads through an abacus.

How much you can expect to spend on a math toy for kids

Kids’ math and counting toys typically vary in price from about $5-$40, but the more complex toys tend to cost more. Budget-friendly math toys, like flashcards, board games and small simulation sets, cost $5-$15, while midrange toys like counting and shape sets go for $15-$30 and high-end math toys with premium handcrafted materials cost $30 or more.

Kids’ math toy FAQ

Do older kids use math and counting toys?

A. Children tend to master the concept of counting and have a fairly good number sense by the second grade, so most educational toys focus more on STEM or math. Older kids use more advanced toys like Magformers magnetic blocks or LEGOs rather than math beads or traditional building blocks.

How do you know when your child has outgrown a math toy?

A. You can usually tell when your child has outgrown a math or counting toy if they have a lack of interest in the toy, particularly if they used to enjoy playing with the toy a lot. Another sign that they have outgrown the toy is that they progress through any games or challenges much faster than they used to. This means that they have mastered the topic or idea and can move on to a more advanced toy or game.

Are math toys intended for independent or group play?

A. There are some toys geared more toward independent play and other toys geared more toward group play, as well as toys intended for both categories. For example, math games typically need at least two people to play, while shape and simulation sets are typically intended for independent play. Toys meant for group play can usually be divided into two different categories, including ones that need adult assistance and toys that can be played without any help from adults.

What’s the best kids’ math toy to buy?

Top math toys for kids

CoolToys Monkey Balance Math Game

What you need to know: This cute monkey-themed math game teaches multiple different basic math ideas in an engaging and fun way.

What you’ll love: This game teaches several different basic math concepts, including addition, subtraction, counting and number recognition. The game is simple to set up and use and features three different levels to keep kids engaged.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that some of the cards in the game are flimsy and thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top math toys for kids for the money

Edxeducation Math Link Cubes

What you need to know: You can use these interlocking math cubes in versatile ways to teach your kids creative construction, sequencing, counting, addition and subtraction.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly math toy features a helpful activity guide, developed by a maths lecturer, and each of the math cubs includes multiple different geometric shapes. It’s a fantastic math toy for both playtime and learning.

What you should consider: There are tons of pieces for you to keep track of with this math toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alytimes Counting Stick Calculation Math Educational Toy

What you need to know: This fun and educational math tool is perfect for kinesthetic learners and for improving hand-eye coordination.

What you’ll love: Your children can use these counting sticks to learn several different basic math ideas in a textile way, including multiplication, division, addition and subtraction, and participate in counting games and math activities.

What you should consider: Getting the pieces out of the toy’s carrying case can be difficult because it doesn’t have much leeway.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

