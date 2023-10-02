The ‘Rumours’-inspired doll is a ’70s dream

The Queen of Rock and Roll, Stevie Nicks, achieved worldwide success with Fleetwood Mac before embarking on a critically acclaimed, chart-topping solo career. She has a captivating stage presence and signature style that’s inspired other artists and fans alike. And now, there’s a Stevie Nicks Barbie in her likeness.

Mattel

Mattel unveiled the new doll on stage Oct. 1 at Nicks’s show at Madison Square Garden. Nicks now joins other iconic musicians — including Gloria Estefan, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Elton John and Tina Turner — in becoming memorialized by a Barbie Signature Series doll.

‘Would she have my heart?’

“My Stevie Barbie has been with me now for several months,” Nicks said in a statement. “When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the ‘Rumours’ cover style, I was very overwhelmed. Of course, I questioned, ‘Would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart?'”

Mattel

But Nicks didn’t need to worry.

“When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self. All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back — and then I see myself now in her face,” she said. “What we have been through since 1975 — the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned together. I am her, and she is me. She absolutely has my heart.”

Stevie Nicks joins other musical icons in the Barbie Signature Series

Stevie Nicks for the Barbie Music Collector Series

The Stevie Nicks Barbie is modeled after her “Rumours”-era look — a flowing, all-black outfit with draped sleeves that go nearly to the floor, paired with tall black boots. Her fringed, feathered haircut and moon necklace complete the look.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

