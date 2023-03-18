Learn the stories behind the new American Girl Dolls Isabel and Nicki

Enjoy some ’90s nostalgia with these twins from Seattle

American Girl is known for making dolls and accessories that celebrate historical periods, which has earned them a spot in the Toy Hall of Fame. But it may shock millennials who grew up playing with dolls from the 1800s or 1940s to learn that the newest additions to the line are ’90s-inspired characters.

If you want your children to experience some of your favorite things from the ’90s, check out the background information for these new American Girl dolls, as well as some other American Girl dolls and accessories you might want to pick up to round out your child’s collection.

Who are Isabel and Nicki?

Unlike most of the other historical American Girl doll series, the 1999 era includes two dolls: twins named Isabel and Nicki Hoffman. The sisters are from Seattle, a highly influential location for the music culture of the ’90s. Both dolls are 18 inches, have soft cotton bodies, movable vinyl heads and limbs and brushable hair.

When it comes to their appearance and personalities, though, the sisters are completely different.

Isabel has green eyes and mid-length, layered blonde hair with platinum highlights. She wears a cropped cable-knit sweater with a collared shirt attached, a plaid skirt, knee socks and platform shoes. Isabel prefers preppy fashions and loves dancing, pop music and all things pink and glittery.

On the other hand, Nicki has blue eyes and long brown hair with face-framing blonde highlights. She wears a gray T-shirt with purple piping, a spaghetti strap dress with a star graphic on the front, a plaid flannel shirt tied around her waist, ankle socks and platform sneakers. Nicki loves alternative rock, skateboarding and making zines, a popular hobby in the ’90s.

What accessories are available for Isabel and Nicki?

In addition to their clothing, the Isabel and Nicki American Girl dolls both come with a paperback book that tells their story. You can also purchase an accessory set separately specific to each doll.

Isabel’s set includes a felt beret with mini pins, sunglasses, a beaded necklace, a mini backpack and a scrapbook. Nicki’s accessory set has a baseball hat with mini pins, sunglasses, a ribbon necklace with a yin-yang pendant, a messenger bag and a journal.

If you want other play options for the dolls, American Girl offers additional accessories and playsets for Isabel and Nicki. For example, you can choose from a pet set with a plush kitten named Buffy for Isabel and a plush chocolate lab named Blossom for Nicki; a Pizza Hut-themed set with a mini pizza, a pizza box with the authentic Pizza Hut logo, a red transparent cup, a parmesan shaker and red pepper shaker, a doll-sized paperback book and a replica ’90s BOOK IT! Pin; and other sets, such as pajamas, bedroom accessories, a computer desk and additional outfits.

Currently, the Isabel and Nicki American Girl dolls and accessories are only available on the American Girl website, but other retailers like Amazon should offer them soon.

Best American Girl dolls and accessories

American Girl Truly Me Doll

This 18-inch American Girl doll stands out for her fun, multicolored hair and colorful outfit. She has blue eyes and light skin, with olive undertones that complement her hair’s pastel tones. Her outfit also includes a star-print dress, bomber jacket and glitter sneakers.

Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Kendall Doll

Measuring 14.5 inches, this American Girl doll is ideal for children who may be too young for full-size models. Her outfit includes a pink leotard, a light purple skirt and yellow butterfly wings for a playful look. She also comes with bright pink wellie boots.

Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Camille Doll

Another 14.5-inch model, this ocean-themed doll has a shiny blue leotard and mermaid foil print skirt with glitter details. She also comes with wellie boots with fish faces and fins and a headband with seashells. Her long blonde hair is perfect for styling, too.

Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Ashlyn Doll

This adorable princess-styled doll is another excellent option for younger children. She has freckled cheeks and brown hair that kids can brush and style. Her pink outfit consists of a leotard with printed gold lacing, a detachable glittery skirt, pink and gold boots and a fun tiara.

Sold by Amazon

American Girl WellieWishers Willa Doll

Boasting strawberry blonde pigtails, freckled cheeks and hazel eyes, this American Girl doll has a sweet nature and garden theme. Her outfit includes a coral velour leotard with ruffle sleeves, a multicolored mesh skirt, red wellie boots with ladybug faces and a headband with green leaves attached.

Sold by Amazon

Windolls American Girl Doll Sleeping Bag and Clothes Accessories Set

This fun set includes everything kids need to throw a slumber party for their American Girl dolls. It comes with unicorn pajamas, a sleep mask, pillows and slippers, plus a sleeping bag. It also comes with a matching child-sized sleep mask.

Sold by Amazon

K.T. Fancy American Doll Accessories Travel Play Set

This travel-themed play set contains all the accessories an American Girl doll needs to take a trip. It includes a wheeled suitcase with a telescoping handle, passport, camera, unicorn neck pillow and more. The suitcase is fully functional, too.

Sold by Amazon

Ecore Fun American Dolls Camping Tent Set

American Girl dolls can have plenty of outdoor adventures with this camping playset. It comes with a large tent that can fit four 18-inch dolls and has mesh windows and doors that tie open. It also has a matching sleeping bag, backpack and other accessories.

Sold by Amazon

