Many fans of “The Little Mermaid” have been patiently waiting for the live-action film to hit the big screen. While the movie isn’t set to release until May 26, you can already get your hands on the merch. One item, in particular, has proven to be a hot commodity; Mattel’s Ariel doll has quickly become a #1 bestseller on Amazon.

Everything we know about “The Little Mermaid”

The Little Mermaid live-action movie will star Halle Bailey, an actress and composer who has appeared in “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Grown-ish” and even Wrestlemania. It will also feature Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Awkwafina. It’s the seventh live-action adaptation of Disney animated classics, and the story will be similar to the original animated film.

“The Little Mermaid” Ariel Doll

The doll features a colorful tail and resembles Halle Bailey as Ariel. According to Mattel, it features “her long red hair that celebrates the beauty of natural hair for styling fun.” Reviewers have noted that it looks like the actress, as it even features a beauty mark above its brow. It has posable features but cannot stand on its own.

Some fans have had a hard time getting their hands on the realistic doll, as it sold out multiple times on Mattel’s website.

Best Disney Dolls

Mattel Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” Ariel Doll

This features a realistic portrayal of the live-action Ariel. Reviewers were impressed with its design elements and colors. The arms and tail are posable. It’s relatively affordable and sought after by fans of the movie.

Sold by Amazon

Musical Moana Fashion Doll

This doll plays “How Far I’ll Go” from the “Moana” movie when you press the button on its necklace. The necklace lights up, and the doll comes with a crown of flowers to place on Moana’s head. The arms and legs are posable.

Sold by Amazon

Official Tiana Classic Doll

This comes packaged in a gorgeous box and has an ankle-length satin gown. It stands up on its own, making it an excellent choice for display. It comes with a brush, so children can brush her hair.

Sold by Amazon

Official Mulan Classic Doll

This comes with a hair brush and a long skirt with glittering floral accents. The packaging is plastic-free, and the doll is posable. It is made of quality materials, and the hair is soft and thick.

Sold by Amazon

Disney Princess Jasmine Styling Head

This has long hair that children can brush and style. It stands around 8 inches tall. It has 13 accessories, including a brush, hair clips and bows.

Sold by Amazon

