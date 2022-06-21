At this moment, there are over 400 billion LEGO bricks in the world. Stacked together, that’s enough to reach the moon ten times!

Which LEGO Speed Champions sets are best?

LEGO has come a long way since introducing their first plastic brick in 1947. Today, there’s a building set for nearly everyone, regardless of their age or interests. If you or your child is a car fan, then LEGO Speed Champions sets are not to be missed.

These building sets are designed to authentically replicate famous automobiles, from classic muscle cars to iconic luxury vehicles. The LEGO Speed Champions 1967 Mini Cooper and 2018 Mini John Cooper Building Kit is the top pick because it comes with two realistic rally cars and four minifigures.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Speed Champions set

What are LEGO Speed Champions sets?

In 2015, the LEGO Group announced a partnership with three of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers: Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche. The plan was to introduce a new product line of authentic, fun and fast replicas that car lovers of any age could enjoy.

Since that time, LEGO has partnered with even more car manufacturers and released a new series of LEGO Speed Champions sets every year. Each generation introduces a wide variety of new, intricately detailed automobiles, from the 1974 Porsche to the Ford F-150. LEGO Speed Champions building sets often include additional details like starting lights, caution cones and mechanic’s tools for extra immersion.

Benefits of playing with LEGO building kits

In addition to being fun and satisfying to play with, LEGO building bricks have long been highly regarded by parents and teachers alike because of the many educational benefits they can offer to children. Building with LEGOs can exercise a child’s fine motor skills and promote mathematical thinking through their builds. Following assembly instructions can also be beneficial for understanding cause and effect and critical thinking.

LEGO Speed Champions sets are particularly educational, because they teach your child about different realistic automobiles and many of the physics behind racing.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Speed Champions set

Age range

Most LEGO Speed Champions products have a suggested age range of 8 and up. Look for a recommended age on the front of the box, typically below the LEGO logo. Adult auto enthusiasts have also been known to collect LEGO Speed Champions sets, mostly because of the sets’ intricacy and authentic designs.

Piece count

These LEGO building sets can come in a wide variety of piece counts depending on what’s included in the box. A single automobile may use around 250-300 pieces, while a full set including two cars and an accompanying structure could include over 500 pieces.

Realism

LEGO Speed Champions sets are well-known for their detail and realism, with automobile components like engines, steering wheels and windshields usually included. Some sets may come with realistic, full-color stickers and minifigures wearing helmets and accurate racing car overalls.

Accessories

If you want a truly immersive LEGO experience, look for a building set that includes additional accessories like minifigures, working lights and accompanying structures. Some sets include fun extras like buildable workshops, checkered racing flags and even trophy cases.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO Speed Champions set

The price of a LEGO Speed Champions set can vary widely depending on how many pieces and buildable components are included. Most simple automobiles with less than 200 pieces will typically cost around $20-$50, while a complex, high-end building set with over 300 pieces could be around $100-$200.

LEGO Speed Champions set FAQ

Can you race with LEGO Speed Champions cars?

A. Yes! Once assembled, most LEGO Speed Champions cars can be pitted against each other in an exciting, real-life race.

Do LEGO sets increase in value over time?

A. Yes. Because LEGO sets typically become discontinued by the manufacturer after several years on the market, most building sets will become more valuable if they’re kept in good condition with all of their included pieces. The value of unopened LEGO sets will increase even more.

What’s the best LEGO Speed Champions set to buy?

Top LEGO Speed Champions set

LEGO Speed Champions 1967 Mini Cooper and 2018 Mini John Cooper Building Kit

What you need to know: A set that pits the classic against the modern with two iconic cars and tons of immersive accessories.

What you’ll love: A perfect introduction to the Speed Champions universe, this set comes with a 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally, a 2018 Mini John Cooper Buggy, four minifigures and a pit stop station complete with mini tools and a car jack stand.

What you should consider: Some users felt that the instructions were difficult to understand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Speed Champions set for the money

LEGO Speed Champions Formula E Jaguar Racing Building Kit

What you need to know: An affordable building set that comes with two intricately detailed and stylish Jaguar cars.

What you’ll love: Both Jaguar replicas are very realistic and joined by a pair of minifigures in racing suits. The kit has 565 pieces, which is a great value for the price, and the cars are bigger than some comparable building sets. A starting line structure is also included.

What you should consider: A few users received a building set with missing parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions set worth checking out

LEGO Speed Champions 2016 Ford GT & 1966 Ford GT40 Building Kit

What you need to know: Perfect for serious builders, this set matches up two iconic cars and comes with three minifigures for extra LEGO immersion.

What you’ll love: This popular Speed Champions set comes with a 2016 Ford GT, the classic 1966 Ford GT40, two driver minifigures, a race marshal with accompanying flag and a victory podium with gold-colored trophy. Each car also has realistic rubber tires and a removable windshield.

What you should consider: This building set is more expensive than other LEGO Speed Champions sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.