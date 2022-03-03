Which Deadpool figure is best?

Spider-Man is known for his agility and childishness, and Iron Man is famous for his wit and intellect, but Deadpool is unique in that he is aware that he is a fictional comic book character. While the other heroes battle to save the world, Deadpool pulls pranks on other heroes and breaks the fourth wall to talk to the reader. Because of his eccentric behavior, owning a Deadpool figure can be a fun and funny addition to your collection.

In our research, the best Deadpool figure you can buy at the moment is the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Premium Deadpool Action Figure Toy from Deadpool 2. This figure is hyper-realistic with exquisite details, right down to the texture of his suit and pouches and features full body articulation.

What to know before you buy a Deadpool figure

The “Merc with a mouth”

Deadpool combines comedy with his skill for killing, earning him the nickname “merc with a mouth.” His real name is Wade Winston Wilson, a mercenary with a disfigured face who can regenerate. He was created by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist/writer Rob Liefeld for “The New Mutants” line back in 1991. Originally, the creators were inspired by the designs of Spider-Man and Wolverine. His costume was initially supposed to be Spider-Man’s costume simply turned inside out.

Manufacturers

As is the case with most superhero figurines, several manufacturers have developed Deadpool figurines. These include Hasbro, Quantum Mechanix, Diamond Select Toys, Sega and Funko, among others. Each brings something to the table, whether it’s articulation, detail or simply a unique art style. As long as they are officially branded, it doesn’t matter which one you get.

Rating

Some of the figures in circulation are based on the 2016 film “Deadpool” and the 2018 film “Deadpool 2.” While the figures themselves may be tame in comparison, there may be a chance that after receiving a figure, they will want to see the films. Keep this in mind if you plan on getting the figure as a gift.

What to look for in a quality Deadpool figure

Articulation points

Similar to Spider-Man, Deadpool is known for his flexible range of motion and wacky poses. One second he may be diving with two pistols in hand. The next, he may be posing for a photograph. It’s not necessary to have a figure with several points of articulation, but it will make for a more entertaining playtime.

Props/background set

Deadpool is notorious for conjuring random items from seemingly thin air, whether it’s a turkey or a bazooka. The props can help show off the zany personality of Deadpool, which doesn’t quite translate from his costume alone. The same is true when the figurine stands on a special set, such as a squashed taco truck. Consider picking up a figure that includes some of these items.

Design

Deadpool’s costume resembles Spider-Man, except for a few differences. The accents around his eyes are more pronounced, while the white section is smaller. He also comes only in red and black, whereas Spider-Man sometimes wears suits in different colors. Deadpool usually carries two pistols in hand and wears two swords on his back. His belt buckle shows his logo: a simplified version of his mask.

How much you can expect to spend on a Deadpool figure

Deadpool figures start for around $12, such as the Funko POP! line of figurines. They can reach up to $140 depending on the quality, model and condition of the figure.

Deadpool figure FAQ

Why does Deadpool look like Spider-Man?

A. Spider-Man inspired Deadpool’s original design. The creators admitted wanting to create their own version of Spider-Man and Wolverine and instead made Cable and Deadpool.

Why do some Deadpool figures look brown instead of red?

A. A few figures seem more rugged and in brown and black instead of red and black. These figures are based directly on the 2016 and 2018 “Deadpool” films featuring Ryan Reynolds rather than the comic versions directly.

What’s the best Deadpool figure to buy?

Top Deadpool figure

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Premium Deadpool Action Figure Toy from Deadpool 2

What you need to know: With great customization and articulation, this is perhaps the best and only Deadpool figure you need to get.

What you’ll love: With several interchangeable hand poses and weapons, you can truly pose Deadpool as if you were shooting your own film.

What you should consider: The pistols in his holsters are glued on, limiting what you can recreate from the movie.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Deadpool figure for the money

Quantum Mechanix Deadpool Unicorn Selfie Q-Fig Max Toons Figure

What you need to know: Looking for a figure that highlights Deadpool’s goofy side? This Quantum Mechanix figure is what you need.

What you’ll love: This figure features a Chibi-style Deadpool taking a selfie with toy unicorns.

What you should consider: The figure is only about 4” tall, smaller than the other figures mentioned on this list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Collection 6-inch Deadpool Action Figure

What you need to know: If you want a figure based on the comics instead of the film, this Deadpool figure has the character in a gold X-Men uniform.

What you’ll love: This set comes with two swords and two guns for action-packed scenes.

What you should consider: This figure is more for comic book fans than someone who wants a recognizable figure of Deadpool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

