The popular main characters of "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir" are available in collectible form.

Which Cat Noir toys are best?

Created by French illustrator Thomas Astruc, “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” is a wildly popular kids superhero cartoon that has aired in the United States since 2015. Since premiering on Nickelodeon, the series has moved to the Disney Channel and can currently be streamed on Netflix and Disney+. New seasons and a feature-length musical film have been announced.

As Ladybug’s brave-yet-vulnerable love interest, Cat Noir has become a favorite of many young viewers. There are plenty of Cat Noir toys on the market, many of them manufactured by Bandai, and its Miraculous Cat Noir Fashion Doll is a favorite of customers.

What to know before you buy a Cat Noir toy

Size

It’s important to keep size in mind when shopping for kid’s toys. Cat Noir figures are typically small or medium-sized, and smaller toys are typically cheaper and more convenient for taking on the go. Larger toys, on the other hand, feel more substantial to hold, and many kids prefer larger options due to their greater detail. While a greater size would seem to suggest the figure would be more poseable, there isn’t necessarily a correlation. Small Cat Noir toys can have as many points of articulation as their bigger counterparts.

Poseability

Poseability is incredibly important, especially for kids who love hands-on play and coming up with their own Cat Noir stories. If a toy has multiple points of articulation, kids can customize Cat Noir’s stance to create the action poses they’ve imagined while watching the show. More poseability keeps kids engaged with the figure, cultivating creativity and adding to the toy’s longevity.

Durability

Luckily, the Cat Noir toys sold by Bandai are well-built and durable, but it’s still important to choose a toy that will withstand frequent play. Dolls with more points of articulation are generally more susceptible to losing parts, which should be kept in mind when shopping for young children who may be rough with the figure. Funko Pops and plushies are less likely to lose parts, though plushies aren’t as sturdy as standard figures.

What to look for in a quality Cat Noir toy

Accessories

Cat Noir accessories make it easier for kids to customize during play and re-create their favorite moments from the show. The character’s signature staff is the most common accessory, but different models have their own parts. While they can be lost due to their small size, accessories add to the fun and are usually included in the best Cat Noir figures.

Detail

Detail is always welcome on a figure, and the Bandai Cat Noir toys tend to have good detailing on the character’s outfit, expression and hair. As a rule of thumb, large and poseable options feature the most detail.

Customizable outfits

Speaking of customization, kids love being able to change their dolls’ clothes. While a couple of the Cat Noir figures feature removable clothes, most have him only dressed in his classic black outfit. The best option for those who want to completely change his wardrobe is the Adrien to Cat Noir Secret Superhero Fashion Doll, which comes with his civilian clothes as well as his Cat Noir suit.

Compatibility

Many Cat Noir figures can join other “Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” toys as part of a set. Kids who love multiple characters from the series will appreciate being able to add figures that Cat Noir can interact with to their collection.

How much you can expect to spend on Cat Noir toys

Cat Noir toys are typically in the $25-40 price range, though a handful of options can be closer to $50.

Cat Noir toys FAQ

Are there toys for Cat Noir’s alter ego, Adrien?

A. The Cat Noir superhero outfit is far more popular than Adrien’s civilian look, but there are Adrien figures available for purchase. The Adrien to Cat Noir Secret Superhero Fashion Doll is the best option, but used Adrien toys can also be found.

Are there Cat Noir toys that are sold as part of a pack?

A. While Cat Noir toys are typically part of a broader series of collectibles, they are most often sold individually. However, there are some bundle deals and packs available, most notably the Miraculous Ladybug 2-Pack.

What are the best Cat Noir toys to buy?

Top Cat Noir toy

Miraculous Cat Noir Fashion Doll

What you need to know: This high-quality Bandai action figure is very poseable and comes with multiple accessories.

What you’ll love: The Cat Noir Fashion Doll includes accessories such as his staff and Plagg, his creature sidekick. In addition, the boots and pieces of his outfit are removable. Kids can change poses using the 13 points of articulation, and the detailing is great for the price. As a bonus, it’s part of a series of toys that includes Ladybug and other characters.

What you should consider: The small accessories could be easily lost, and it’s not as affordable as smaller toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cat Noir toy for the money

Miraculous 12 4.7-Inch Small Cat Noir Doll

What you need to know: This small Cat Noir toy is poseable, detailed and ideal for taking on the go.

What you’ll love: Although smaller than some other options, it is super poseable and has 13 points of articulation. It includes well-detailed staff and wing accessories kids will recognize from the show. Additionally, it is durable and sold at an attractive price.

What you should consider: Some kids will prefer a larger figure, and no elements of the outfit are removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miraculous 7.5-Inch Cataclysm Cat Noir Action Doll

What you need to know: The Cataclysm Cat Noir figure is a great pick for kids who love the action of the series.

What you’ll love: The torso of this mid-sized Cat Noir toy spins when its legs are squeezed, creating his signature “Cataclysm” move from the series. This feature isn’t included in other Cat Noir toys, and young fans dazzled by the show’s smooth animation and action will appreciate the feature.

What you should consider: It has fewer points of articulation than other Cat Noir dolls, and some customers reported it being overly fragile and breaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

